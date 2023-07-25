



Britain’s return to the EU The $85 billion Horizon scientific research program appears to have stalled after London’s request to shut down related nuclear research organization Euratom.

The delay is causing great anxiety in the scientific community.

Many expected a return deal to the program to be announced in early July, but negotiations are proceeding without any signs of a final agreement for Euratom or a kickback that the UK wants to compensate for its late involvement with the program.

According to sources cited by academic publication Research Professional News, the European Commission has offered the UK the option of either withdrawing from Euratom or making financial arrangements, but not both.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, a vice-chancellor’s body, told the Journal that while it’s fair that the government is pursuing a good deal, no one can tolerate a few more months of delay in blood pressure and further delays will cost real money.

Stern, who was a bystander who voiced the initial negotiations in 2020, urged the committee to take a step forward towards the UK.

Diplomats in Brussels have not yet been briefed on the deal, and despite claims that a deal was struck in London last week, it appears that it remains unapproved.

Stern also seemed to confirm Britain’s position that the European Commission did not recognize the material losses incurred to Britain during the two and a half years of the seven-year program.

Under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, UK contributions were based on research funding awarded to UK projects from 2019 onwards. Britain insisted that donations should be based on a success rate in 2023.

Prior to Brexit, the UK was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Horizon program, and scientists are still eligible to apply for funding approved by the UK government.

But uncertainty about membership in the UK and the inability to lead pan-EU research outside of the program took its toll.

Data from the European Commission shows that awards for UK science programs have declined significantly since 2019. That year, 959.3 million (828.8 million) were awarded to the UK from 1,364 grants, with 192 grants reaching 2,218 so far in 2023.

There is a lot of water under this bridge and we need pragmatism and an acknowledgment that the deal has cost the UK significant losses, he told Research Professional.

Hopes that Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen could strike a deal in the wake of the recent NATO summit in Vilnius led to radio silence.

A source insisted that the European Commission would not resume the original deal terms after Brexit. that [the vice-president of the European Commission for inter-institutional relations] The diplomat said Maro Efovi’s work was inflexible.

The UK was a full member of Horizon Europe and would have remained in the program through an associate member deal disclosed to non-EU countries as part of a trade agreement signed in December 2020.

But the EU delayed ratification of the UK’s associate membership and eventually admitted that ratification was pending in retaliation for Northern Ireland’s Brexit deal.

After a resolution to that column is brokered by the new Windsor framework, Von der Leyen promises that reentry to the program will be swift.

UK government sources said there were no updates and negotiations continued. However, they added that the alternative Pioneer program proposed by Sunak is a very strong alternative.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office said: “Negotiations are ongoing and no deal has been agreed or confirmed”.

We have reached out to the EU for comment.

