Heatwaves hitting the US and Europe are ‘virtually impossible’ without climate change, researchers say





According to a group of scientists who study the likelihood of extreme weather events, heat waves that hit the southwestern United States and southern Europe simultaneously would have been virtually impossible without climate change. A third heat wave, in China, could have been expected about once every 250 years if global warming had not been a factor.

The role of climate change is absolutely overwhelming in producing all three extremes, said Friederike Otto, a climatologist at Imperial College London, who contributed to the new research, published by the World Weather Attribution group on Tuesday.

The group is an informal consortium of climatologists who study extreme weather events and publish rapid conclusions on the role of climate change in major events. Their research methods are published and peer-reviewed, but this specific, rapid analysis has yet to undergo a typical academic review process. Previous analyzes by this group have withstood scrutiny after their initial publication and were eventually published in major academic journals.

Global warming has increased the likelihood of extreme temperatures so much that heat waves as powerful as those that set records in places like Phoenix, Catalonia and China’s Xinjiang region in July could be expected once every 15 years in the United States, once every 10 in southern Europe and once every five in China, according to the research.

It is not a surprise. It is absolutely no surprise in terms of temperatures, weather events that we are witnessing, Otto said at a press conference. In the past, these events would have been extremely rare.

The analysis provides another example of how changes in global average temperatures can create conditions for harmful new extremes. Scientists have warned that the extremes seen this year are set to worsen as humans continue to emit heat-trapping gases and rely heavily on fossil fuels.

This is not the new normal, as long as we continue to burn fossil fuels. As long as we continue to burn fossil fuels, we’ll see these extremes more and more, Otto said.

Six climatologists contributed to the recent study. It assessed an 18-day high temperature period in the southwestern United States and northern Mexico, a seven-day high temperature period in Europe, and a 14-day period of maximum measurements in lowland regions of China.

The heat was blamed for record power demand in China and blackouts in the United States and Europe, as well as crop losses or livestock deaths in all three regions, the report said.

This summer has been setting records at a staggering rate.

Earth experienced its hottest June in modern times and also experienced its unofficial hottest July days on record. Phoenix on Sunday marked its 24th consecutive record day of temperatures at or above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service. A township in Xinjiang, China hit 126 F and set a national high temperature record. The heat in Europe has broken records and caused the closure of major tourist attractions.

The heat wave that gripped the southern United States for much of July will soon spread to cover much of the country, according to the National Weather Service.

And it’s not just the heat that’s creating hazards across the United States. The country has seen a summer of extreme smoke from record-breaking wildfires in Canada, extreme rainfall that caused destructive flooding in the northeast, and extreme ocean temperatures along much of its coastline.

Governments need to adapt better to protect people from the heat, said Julie Arrighi, of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Climate Centre, at the press conference.

These are events that we should be able to handle within our systems, Arrighi said. This underscores the need for our systems to adapt much faster, as risks increase faster than we adapt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/heat-waves-hitting-us-europe-virtually-impossible-climate-change-resea-rcna95956 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos