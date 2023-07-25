US sues Texas over floating border barriers





WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas on Monday over floating barriers the state installed in the Rio Grande to block the crossing of migrants from Mexico.

Texas authorities began installing the chain of buoys in the middle of the river near Eagle Pass, Texas, last week as part of Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative to deter migrants.

“We allege that Texas flouted federal law by installing a barrier in the Rio Grande without obtaining the required federal authorization,” Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. “This floating barrier poses a threat to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns.”

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, seeks to “remove all structures and obstructions, including a floating barrier and all infrastructure related to the floating barrier, in the Rio Grande,” according to the court filing.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, Jaime Esparza, had threatened legal action in a letter sent to Abbott last week.

In response to the Justice Department’s legal warning, Abbott sent a letter Monday to Democratic President Joe Biden accusing him of failing to enforce immigration laws and causing a “record level of illegal immigration.”

[1/5]Connected buoys, installed by Texas authorities in an attempt to deter migrants from crossing the border, float in the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 24, 2023.

Abbott, in an interview on Fox News, said the barriers had potentially stopped hundreds of thousands of people from entering the country illegally and argued that the Biden administration’s lawsuit was based on arcane law.

“We believe we have the right to do so, and we will take this lawsuit all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States,” he said.

Mexico has also complained about the barrier, saying it violates a water treaty and could encroach on Mexican territory.

In addition to the border fence, Abbott’s Operation Lone Star also included the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops and a campaign to bus migrants to Democratic-run towns further north.

In recent months, National Guard troops have hung barbed wire to prevent migrants from crossing the Rio Grande.

The number of migrants caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border has plummeted since Biden implemented a restrictive new asylum policy in May. Still, around 100,000 were apprehended in June.

Reporting by Eric Beech, Kanishka Singh and Tyler Clifford; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Bill Berkrot and Sonali Paul

Kanishka Singh is a breaking news reporter for Reuters in Washington DC, who primarily covers US politics and national affairs in his current role. His past media coverage has covered a range of topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement; the US elections; the 2021 Capitol Riots and their follow-up investigations; the Brexit agreement; trade tensions between the United States and China; NATO’s withdrawal from Afghanistan; the COVID-19 pandemic; and a 2019 Supreme Court verdict on a site of religious conflict in his native India.

