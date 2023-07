UK detains Islamist preacher on terrorism charges

LONDON, UK — British Islamic preacher Anzem Chodary was detained by a British magistrate on Monday after London Metropolitan Police charged him with three terrorism offenses.

Choudary, 56, is suspected of being affiliated with a banned organization, speaking at a meeting to promote support for the banned organization and leading a terrorist organisation, police said.

Khaled Hussein, a 28-year-old Canadian, was also given a detention order after being accused of being a member of a banned organisation.

The two each appeared at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where they were informed that the charges had to do with an extreme form of Islam.

Prosecutor Nick Price said the charges were related to the banned organization the Islamic Thinkers Society.

Criminal cases against Mr. Choudary and Mr. Hussein are currently ongoing and they each have a right to a fair trial, he added.

Radical cleric Anzem Chodary gets into a vehicle as he leaves a probation hostel in London on October 19, 2018, after serving half his sentence and being released from prison for encouraging support for the Islamic State. (Daniel LEAL/AFP)

Magistrate Paul Goldspring ordered the two men taken into custody and ordered their next appearance at the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey, on August 4.

Choudary, from East London, wore a black jacket and glasses and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during Monday’s 30-minute court hearing. He did not seek any plea on all three charges.

Saddam’s lawyer, who is from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, said he would not file a petition. The accused identified only his name, date of birth and address with a Canadian accent.

He is said to have been in close contact with Choudary online for about two years to provide a platform for the group’s views.

Counter-terrorism investigators investigating alleged membership in a banned organization arrested the two on Monday, Metropolitan Police said.

Police detained Chudari in east London and held him at Heathrow Airport after Saddam arrived on a plane.

