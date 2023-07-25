US Sanctions Mali Defense Minister, Officials for Wagner Links | Russo-Ukrainian War





Washington, DC The United States has imposed sanctions on Mali’s defense minister and two military officials, accusing the trio of helping facilitate the rise of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in the West African country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday that the sanctions targeted Mali’s Defense Minister Col. Sadio Camara, Air Force Chief of Staff Col. Alou Boi Diarra and Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Col. Adama Bagayoko.

Blinken accused the trio of working to facilitate and expand Wagner’s presence in Mali since December 2021, adding that civilian deaths have increased by 278% since the deployment of Russian mercenaries in the country.

Many of those deaths are the result of operations carried out by the Malian armed forces alongside members of the Wagner group, Blinken said.

In a separate statement, US Treasury Department official Brian Nelson also said Malian officials have been instrumental in facilitating the entrenchment of Wagner groups in Mali over the past two years.

These officials have made their people vulnerable to destabilizing Wagner Group activities and human rights abuses while paving the way for the exploitation of their country’s sovereign resources to benefit Wagner Group operations in Ukraine, Nelson said.

For years, the United States and its allies have targeted the Wagner Group and those who support it with sanctions. Last week, the UK, for example, sanctioned 13 people with links to the Wagner Group in the Central African Republic, Mali and Sudan.

This pressure increased following the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in which Wagnerian mercenaries played an important role. In January, Washington designated Wagner as a transnational criminal organization.

More recently, in May, the United States also sanctioned Ivan Aleksandrovich Maslov, whom the Treasury Department has identified as Wagner’s lead administrator in Mali.

US officials have long accused the company founded by Russian citizen Yevgeny Prigozhin of advancing Russian interests through security deals and disinformation campaigns across Africa.

It remains unclear what effect a recent uprising led by Prigozhin in Russia will have on Wagner’s operations in Africa.

Malian officials have increasingly turned to Wagner following a military-led coup in May 2021 that saw military officer Assimi Goita take power.

We are imposing sanctions on three Malian officials who coordinated with the Wagner Group to facilitate and expand Wagner’s presence in Mali. Civilian deaths have more than tripled since Wagner’s forces deployed to Mali in December 2021.

Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 24, 2023

The pivot coincided with increased calls for French troops, who first deployed to northern Mali in 2013 in response to a separatist movement, to leave the country. The French army completed its withdrawal in August last year.

Mali’s transitional government did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency on the US sanctions on Monday.

Increase in violence

In addition to its sanctions push, Washington has accused Wagner of helping to organize the departure of the 13,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as MINUSMA.

In June, at Bamako’s request, the UN Security Council voted to end the decade-long mission, which was increasingly the subject of tensions but was seen as essential to preventing a complete security vacuum in Mali’s sprawling central region bordering Niger and Burkina Faso.

MINUSMA should completely cease its operations by the end of the year.

The tri-border region has seen an increase in violence in recent years as ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda-linked groups have maneuvered for influence and rights groups have accused Wagner of being linked to recent abuses.

In January, UN experts called for an investigation into gross human rights violations and possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Mali by government forces and Wagner mercenaries since 2021.

Reported abuses included the killing of more than 500 people, the vast majority summarily executed, by government forces and foreign military personnel in the village of Moura in the central region of Mopti in March 2022, according to a May report from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Messages obtained by The Guardian newspaper had previously linked the operation to Wagner, although Malian officials dismissed the report as fictional.

On Monday, Human Rights Watch accused government forces and suspected Wagner fighters of summarily executing or forcibly disappearing dozens of civilians in Mali’s central region since December 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/24/us-sanctions-malis-defence-minister-officials-over-wagner-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos