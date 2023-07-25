Talks have been launched with North Korea over an American soldier who crossed the border | American News





The United Nations Command led by the United States has started talks with North Korea over the American soldier who rushed there and crossed one of the most militarized borders in the world, according to an official.

But a British lieutenant general who helps lead the UN command did not say exactly when talks about Travis King began, whether they were constructive or how many exchanges there were. Lieutenant General Andrew Harrison also did not address known details of Kings’ medical condition.

None of us know where this will end. I am, in life, an optimist, and I remain an optimist, Harrison told reporters at a press conference in the South Korean capital, Seoul. But I’ll leave it there.

Harrison added that communications between the UN command and North Korea about King began through mechanisms put in place as part of a 1953 armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War.

He did not give details, but The Associated Press reported that Harrison may have been referring to a phone line between the UN Command that was created to fight this war and the North Korean People’s Army in Panmunjom, the border truce village where King passed through on July 18.

Harrison’s comments about starting a dialogue centered on the fate of the kings came about four days after the United States said North Korea had not responded to its attempts to begin talks.

King was supposed to go to Fort Bliss, Texas, after serving a prison sentence in South Korea for assault. Potentially facing discipline from the army as well as discharge from service, he made a civilian tour of Panmunjom on Tuesday and traveled to North Korea.

He would have laughed as he crossed the border between the Koreas, which technically remain at war because no treaty has ever been signed.

King, 23, is the first known American to be detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

The United States fought alongside the South in the Korean War and never established diplomatic relations with the North. The two countries sometimes talk to each other over the armistice hotline, but North Korea may be reluctant to release King quickly in the United States given the political history lurking on the situation, experts in some quarters say.

The last three known American detainees in North Korea were released in 2018. At the time, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaged in nuclear diplomacy with Donald Trump’s White House.

But just a year earlier, American student Otto Warmbier died days after his release in a coma after 17 months in captivity.

Warmbier and other American detainees in North Korea have been jailed on various charges, including subversion, anti-state activity and espionage.

King had served in South Korea as a cavalry scout with the US Army’s 1st Armored Division. A Seoul court sentenced him to jail and fined 5 million won (about $3,900) for assaulting an unidentified person and damaging a police vehicle.

Relatives said he may have been overwhelmed by his legal troubles and potential dismissal from the military when, like many tourists, he scheduled a visit to Panmunjom, an area with no civilian residents jointly overseen by the United Nations Command and North Korea.

The detention of the kings in North Korea came at a particularly difficult time in this region politically speaking. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday, the latest in a recent series of weapons tests apparently aimed at protesting naval assets the United States has sent to South Korea.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed reporting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/24/soldier-travis-king-north-korea-united-nations-command The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos