UK growth rate cut in 2024 on rate hike





The EY ITEM club expects the Bank of England to hike rates two more times in August and September, with bank rates expected to peak at 5.5% before rate cuts begin in the second half of next year. Inflation is still expected to fall rapidly in the second half of 2023, building on the downside surprise in June, but now expected to end the year at less than 5% in April, when it was expected to be around 3% in 2023.

EY UK Chairman Hywel Ball said: The economy is recovering from a series of shocks that have hit the economy in recent years, but the effects are long-lasting and hampering UK growth. Inflation remains high, energy prices are a long way from pre-pandemic levels, and labor growth has slowed in recent years.

There are bright spots though. The UK labor force has grown back to its pre-pandemic size, although it may be smaller than past trends imply. Energy costs are falling and supply chain challenges are easing. Business investment, which has been disappointing for some time, is also starting to outpace the broader economy. There is a base for growth, but the big question mark is the future path of inflation and interest rates.

Interest rates offset the rise in lower energy prices and the easing of supply-side problems.

The EY ITEM Club says the UK’s economic prospects will be determined by the battle between the hurdles posed by rising interest rates on the one hand and the spurring activity on the other by cheap energy, relieving supply chain pressures and a growing workforce.

The impact of the recent rate hike cycle, the largest increase in bank rates in the same period since 1989, is expected to be substantial and long-lasting. According to the EY ITEM Clubs model, every 25 basis point increase in bank interest rates reduces GDP growth by 0.1% to 0.2% after approximately 18 months. Meanwhile, about 2 million more households will have their fixed term mortgages terminated in the second half of this year and through 2024 and will face much higher borrowing costs.

However, higher interest rates are one of several factors driving stubbornly high inflation through the rest of the year. Energy prices are declining significantly, pipeline price pressures are starting to drop in absolute terms, household and business inflation expectations are declining, money supply growth has slowed, a strong pound will weigh on import prices, and the balance between labor supply and demand is shifting in favor of the latter. Food inflation is expected to fall from 17% in June to 6% by the end of the year.

Overall, inflation is expected to average 7.6% this year (up from April’s 6.2% forecast), 3.4% in 2024 (up from 2.5%) and fall to 1.7% in 2025. The Bank of England does not expect to reach its 2% inflation target until the end of 2024.

With rigid inflation, the recovery in real household income is likely to be weaker than expected, and annual wage growth is not expected to outpace average annual inflation until 2025, later than the April 2024 projection. Average earnings are projected to increase by 5.8% this year (up from 4.2% in April), 3.1% in 2024 and 2.6% in 2025.

Home prices are expected to stagnate in 2023 and then decline 4% in 2024 as higher interest rates make mortgages more expensive. This will propel a 10% drop in house prices from peak to trough over a two-year period, as previously predicted by the Spring Forecast. A low unemployment rate and relatively high savings and borrowing tolerance should help limit forced sales and support prices to some extent.

Martin Beck, Senior Economic Advisor, EY ITEM Club, said: Inflation and interest rate projections are the main risks in forecasting. If inflation proves to be more stubborn than expected, the prospect of a much higher interest rate hike than we expected will play a big role. On the other hand, as the June results showed, inflation is likely to fall faster than expected.

For now, the boost, especially from cheap energy, means the EY ITEM Club doesn’t believe the recent rate hikes will send the consumer sector or the broader economy into recession. And while the current interest rate cycle appears to be far from over, current market expectations of bank rates rising to around 6% are unlikely to materialize. That said, the question is how the Bank of England perceives the situation, and if it chooses to take a more hawkish stance, there is a real risk that interest rates may continue to rise to levels where even the protection provided by healthy household and corporate balance sheets may not be sufficient to prevent a recession. In that respect, it will be important what they tell us about the coming months and how tight inflation is and how strong wage increases are.

