Alabama’s reshuffling of its congressional map challenges the US Supreme Court

It came as a legitimate surprise when the conservative-dominated U.S. Supreme Court last month ordered the conservative-dominated Alabama state government to redraw its congressional map and include either a majority-black second congressional district or something close to it.

It may be equally surprising that Alabama seems to have said no.

Instead of simply complying with the Supreme Court’s order in Allen v. Milligan, the Alabama legislature redrew the map of Congress to lower the black population of voting age in the existing Democratic seat held by Rep. Terri Sewell from about 55% to just over 50% and then increased the black population percentage of a second district to about 40%.

The new map approved by the Alabama Legislature and Governor will be considered by federal courts in August, so this story is far from over.

And that will combine with fights on Congressional cards in other states, especially New York, in such a way that control of the House could be at stake.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican, appeared to defend the insolence of legislatures in the face of federal court orders when he endorsed the new map on Friday.

The Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups, she said in a statement.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher noted in her report that the old Congressional map was struck down by a three-judge federal district court panel that included two judges appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump.

They concluded that the plan by which Alabamians selected their congressional delegation in 2022 likely violated suffrage law because black voters have fewer opportunities than other Alabamians to elect their chosen congressional candidates.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, the U.S. Supreme Court filed an Alabama map action that helped Republicans win the four-seat majority they currently hold in the House.

Gallagher and CNN Tierney Sneed wrote last month that the Allen v. Milligan could have consequences for other states and reinvigorate a series of lawsuits in several states.

An outright defiance of the Supreme Court’s order, is how Janai Nelson, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, described the new card to CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday.

At this time, it is up to our federal courts to protect black voters and also to protect their own authority here, she later added.

The context here is that Alabama’s population is approximately 27% black, but the state’s black population is concentrated in a number of counties that are predominantly African American, an area known as the state’s black belt, although named after the area’s fertile soil. The value of giving Black Belt voters, many of whom are black, representation in Congress is all over the Supreme Court’s decision.

Coincidentally, earlier this year President Joe Biden named the Alabama Black Belt, site of many key moments in the civil rights movement, as a National Heritage Area.

For Nelson, the calculations suggest that since Alabam’s blacks make up about a quarter of the state’s population, they should be represented by more than one of the seven lawmakers representing Alabama in Congress.

But the problem is bigger than just math since Alabama, both historically and currently, is marked by polarized voting conditions.

This is a mandate of civil rights laws to ensure that there is fairness in our systems, that black voters and other voters who have historically been discriminated against have the opportunity to have representatives who will speak out about their interests and voice their concerns, she said.

Alabama had asked the Supreme Court to essentially strike down Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which many court watchers believed the conservative majority was ready to execute.

But Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined liberals on the court in tossing the Alabama card.

The Supreme Court also rejected out of hand the idea that the Gulf Coast region represents a community of interest on par with the black belt. The new map, according to the state attorney general’s office, still attempts to keep the Gulf Coast community in one district.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office argued that the new map is fair and consistent with the principles of the Voting Rights Act and seeks to unite Black Belt counties.

The other political story here is that, like most congressional districts nationwide, none of the districts Alabamians voted in in the 2022 midterm elections were even relatively competitive. The only winning candidate who received less than two-thirds of the vote was Democrat Sewell. And she still got more than 63% from the heavily Democratic district.

