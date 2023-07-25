US lawyer who led Hunter Biden probe offers to testify publicly before Congress this fall





U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who led Hunter Biden’s criminal investigation, offered to testify at a congressional open hearing this fall, according to a letter sent to lawmakers on Monday.

House Republicans demanded that Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee, answer questions about allegations from two IRS whistleblowers that the tax probe was tainted with political interference.

The new letter from the Justice Department offers several dates in September and October when Weiss would be willing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, led by GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Notably, those dates are all long after Hunter Bidens’ scheduled guilty plea, which is expected to take place on Wednesday. He agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax offenses as part of a plea deal.

The new letter, signed by Deputy Attorney General Carlos Uriarte, says the Justice Department has reservations about public testimony while investigations and legal proceedings are ongoing. But there are misrepresentations that need to be corrected, and it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from Weiss.

We are deeply concerned about any misrepresentation of our work, whether deliberate or resulting from misunderstandings that could unduly damage public confidence in the impartial administration of justice, to which we are dedicated, Uriarte wrote.

IRS whistleblowers say Justice Department officials slowed the criminal investigation into Hunter Bidens’ tax troubles, hampered their efforts to obtain subpoenas and search warrants, pushed back on their attempts to further examine Biden family members, and repeatedly blocked Weiss from filing the felony charges they recommended.

Their allegations of political interference in the investigation were met with outright denials from Weiss, Attorney General Merrick Garland and other senior Justice Department officials involved. In previous letters to Congress, Weiss has argued that he has been granted ultimate authority over this matter, including the responsibility to decide where, when and if he should file charges.

No sentencing date has yet been set for Hunter Biden. Even if this happens before Weiss testifies, Hunter Biden would still be under court supervision until he completes his sentence, including potential years of probation. Therefore, the letter indicates that there will be certain restrictions on what Weiss can publicly reveal, due to the ongoing nature of the criminal case.

To be clear, the most appropriate time for any testimony on these topics is after the case is closed, testimony at this early stage should be appropriately limited to protect the case at hand and important privacy interests, the letter states.

The new Justice Department letter also revealed that the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee had authorized subpoenas for several DOJ officials who were implicated in the Hunter Biden investigation. The Justice Department said this happened prematurely, while there was still time to negotiate voluntary depositions, and before the stated deadline Jordan had set in an earlier letter.

