UK interest rates need to stay higher longer to beat inflation, IMF says | interest rate





The International Monetary Fund has warned that interest rates in the UK will have to stay higher for longer than previously expected to cope with stubbornly high inflation.

The IMF’s regular updates on global economic conditions have singled out the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England as the two central banks that will need to raise their official borrowing costs more aggressively than was assumed just three months ago.

Growth prospects in the UK are now believed to be brighter than expected in April, but it has taken longer than expected for cost of living pressures to ease. The Washington-based body now assumes that it will take until mid-2025 for inflation to return to the UK government’s 2% target, six months later than previous estimates.

As a result, when the IMF published its forecasts last April, the top projected rate for UK interest rates was now raised to between 5% and 5.5%, up from 4.5%, and Threadneedle Street will likely have to maintain its tightening policy through the end of 2024.

The UK, which has been the fastest growing of the G7 economies in 2021 and 2022, is projected to be the second laggard this year, despite improving performance since April. Only Germany, which is expected to decline by 0.3%, is expected to grow more slowly.

UK interest rates are at 5% after 13 consecutive hikes since December 2021. The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meets next week and financial markets expect the next move to be 0.25 points to 5.25%.

The IMF publishes its overall world economic outlook twice a year, in April and October, but updates are provided in July and January. According to the latest report, the UK will grow by 0.4% in 2023. This is an upgrade of 0.7 percentage points from forecasts three months ago, but unchanged from forecasts included in our annual in-depth study of the UK published in May.

The largest upward revision among G7 countries since April reflected stronger-than-expected consumption and investment driven by the confidence effect of lower energy prices, reduced post-Brexit uncertainty following the EU’s Windsor Framework Agreement on trade in Northern Ireland in February, and a resilient financial sector as global banking stress eased in March, he said.

For the global economy as a whole, the fund raised its 2023 growth forecast to 3% from 2.8% three months ago, and did not change its 2024 growth forecast to 3%.

The 2023 outlook is slightly higher than predicted in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook, but remains weak by historical standards, the update said. The global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine is slowing amid widening economic sectors and regional disparities.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

“,”newsletterId”:”business-today”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Business Today every weekday”}” clientOnly>Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external organizations. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

“The central bank’s interest rate hikes to curb inflation continue to put pressure on economic activity,” he added. Global headline inflation is expected to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023 and 5.2% in 2024. Underlying (core) inflation is expected to decline more gradually, and inflation projections for 2024 have been revised up.

The IMF said the priority for most countries is to achieve sustained disinflation, while acknowledging that central banks may risk overtightening and triggering a recession. It urged the central bank to remain focused on restoring price stability and strengthening financial supervision and risk monitoring.

Core inflation, a measure of the cost of living excluding items such as energy and food, remained high, well above the target set by the central bank.

The IMF said wage-price growth and wages accelerating together over a sustained period of time appear to be out of place in the average developed economy. In response to the continuation of core inflation, major central banks have communicated the need for further tightening of monetary policy, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/jul/25/uk-interest-rates-inflation-imf-us-fed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos