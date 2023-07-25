Russian fighter jet damages US military drone over Syria with flares





A Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US drone over Syria and damaged it with flares, the US Air Force said, in the latest in a series of incidents between the two militaries in the Middle East.

On Sunday, a Russian plane approached within a few meters of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone which was taking part in an anti-ISIS mission over Syria. The Sukhoi Su-35 began dropping flares in front of the US drone, severely damaging its propeller, the Air Force said. The drone crew was able to control the aircraft and return it to its home base.

Russian fighters’ blatant disregard for flight safety undermines our mission to ensure the lasting defeat of ISIS, said Air Force Central Command Commander Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich.

Video of the US drone encounter shows a Russian fighter jet closing in as it approaches from behind. The video then shows the jet launching flares near the drone.

In a similar encounter over the Black Sea in March, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet hit the same type of US drone, damaging its propeller and forcing it into the water.

Encounters between Russian warplanes and US drones operating over Syria have become increasingly frequent. Both armies operate in the country, but for different purposes: the US military is part of the ongoing campaign to defeat ISIS, while the Russian military supports the Syrian Assad regime.

Last week, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said US analysts were examining potential reasons for Russia’s uptick in aggressive actions. Some of the incidents over Syria lasted up to two hours, US officials said.

On Wednesday July 5, three Russian fighter jets harassed three American drones flying over Syria. The Russian jets dropped flares in front of the drones, forcing the operators of the unmanned aircraft to perform evasive maneuvers. A Russian plane ignited its afterburner in front of an American drone.

A day later, another Russian fighter jet began dropping flares in front of a US MQ-9 drone over Syria as it carried out a mission against ISIS targets. Video of the encounter released by the Air Force showed two Russian jets flying close to a US drone when one dropped flares in an apparent attempt to hit the drone.

The following day, a Russian fighter jet again harassed three MQ-9 drones, performing 18 close passes and forcing the drones to react to avoid dangerous situations. Following the incident, the drones carried out a strike against a senior ISIS operative.

And on July 14, a senior US defense official said another Russian fighter jet flew near an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Syria unprofessionally.

