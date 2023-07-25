US and European heat waves wouldn’t happen without climate change, study finds





The deadly and prolonged heat waves that have ravaged parts of North America and Europe this month would have been virtually impossible without climate change, according to a new study released Tuesday.

The analysis from the World Weather Attribution Network, a coalition of scientists that performs rapid analyzes to determine how the warming of the atmosphere influences extreme weather events, examined weather data and computer model simulations to compare the climate as it is today, having experienced a warming of about 1.2 Celsius (2.2 Fahrenheit) since the late 1800s, with the climate of the past.

The results come with a sobering reminder: not only are unfathomable heat waves occurring, they are becoming more and more common.

They are not uncommon in the current climate, Friederike Otto, co-leader of the group and a climatologist at Imperial College London, said in an interview. What surprises me is that people are so surprised. This is exactly what we expected to see.

Not that there’s anything out of the ordinary about the triple-digit temperatures that have persisted across large swaths of the planet this summer, crushing temperature records, threatening crops and wildlife and posing health risks to tens of millions of people every day.

At least scientifically, Otto said, the findings support a growing consensus among researchers: the warmer the world, the more likely regions are to experience crippling heat waves, stronger storms and other climate-fueled disasters.

Otto and researchers from the United States, United Kingdom and the Netherlands sought to quantify the effect of climate change on the heat waves that unfolded earlier this month in three regions: the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico, southern Europe and part of China.

Using the data and simulations comparing the current climate to the past, they looked at the periods of July with the most intense heat in each region—18 days in the western United States and parts of Mexico, a week in southern Europe, and 14 days in the lowlands of China.

Ultimately, they found that the heat waves that ignited southwestern and southern Europe would have almost no chance of occurring in a world without climate change. The Chinese heat wave was made about 50 times more likely given global warming, the study found, while European and North American heat waves were at least 1,000 times more likely.

The results have not yet been peer-reviewed, given the rapid timeline in which the study was completed, but the group used a set of peer-reviewed methods to detail the footprint of climate change at each location.

In recent years, the group has used such methods to identify dozens of heat waves, extreme rains, hurricanes, droughts and floods made more likely or more intense by climate change. Some, like the 2021 Pacific Northwest heatwave that killed hundreds, have also proven virtually impossible in a world unaffected by greenhouse gas emissions.

As extraordinary as this month’s heat waves would have been not too long ago, they are becoming less extraordinary.

Heat waves like those in Tuesday’s study now have about a 1 in 15 chance of occurring in any given year in North America, about a 10 percent chance of occurring each year in southern Europe, and about a 20 percent chance of occurring each year in China, the authors said.

In each case, the group found that man-made greenhouse gas emissions made the heat wave hotter than it otherwise would have been: about 2.5 Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit) hotter for the European heatwave, 2 Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) hotter in North America, and 1 Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) hotter in China.

The researchers behind Tuesday’s study said they had not specifically looked at the role of the El Nio climate model which developed this summer and is known to raise temperatures and alter weather patterns. But they said climate models account for these variations, and whatever role El Nio plays in Earth’s heatwaves pales in comparison to that in warming the atmosphere.

Although El Nio is driving the numbers, the signal remains the same, said Mariam Zachariah, a researcher at Imperial College London and co-author of the study. The signal of climate change is always present.

Despite the emerging evidence, she said, what was exposed in July is how vulnerable our societies are to these changes.

Already, the group noted, the United States has recorded many heat-related deaths, including migrants trying to cross the border from Mexico. Additional deaths have been reported in Spain, Italy and other European countries, as well as China. Hospitalizations rose as heat-stricken patients seek emergency care, outdoor workers succumbed to scorching temperatures and relentless heat caused spikes in electricity demand.

This underscores the need for our systems to adapt much more quickly, as risks increase much faster than we adapt, Julie Arrighi, director of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, which works to reduce the impacts of extreme weather events on vulnerable people, told reporters in a call on Monday.

Arrighi said leaders from the local to the national level need to embrace a cultural shift in how they think about extreme heat and its dangers. As heat waves worsen and become more frequent, it is essential to step up warning systems, develop plans that provide people with cool places to escape, and build resilience in power grids, water supplies and health systems.

In recent years, scientists have said with growing confidence that not only are humans fueling more intense extreme weather events around the planet, but the frequency and severity of these calamities are likely to worsen over time.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations-backed collection of some of the world’s top climatologists, wrote in its latest report that it is virtually certain that extreme temperatures (including heat waves) have become more frequent and intense in most land regions since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, the panel wrote, instances of extreme cold have become less frequent and less severe.

In a previous report, the IPCC pointed out that extreme heat events will continue to increase worldwide. Even if humans manage to keep the Earth’s warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious goal set out in the 2015 Paris climate accord, extreme heat episodes will proliferate in the short term, scientists say.

If the world can’t stop heating the planet, the problem will likely only get worse over time. Compared to current conditions, changes in the intensity of extremes would be at least double to 2 (degrees Celsius) and quadruple to 3 (degrees Celsius) global warming, compared to changes to 1.5 (degrees Celsius), the IPCC wrote.

Even absent Tuesday’s study, the scorching weather that has engulfed parts of the planet in recent weeks has offered the latest round of evidence of the depth of the changes.

Scientists have said July will likely become the hottest month on record on Earth, and possibly in over 100,000 years. Day after day, global average annual temperature records are collapsing.

For the vast majority of the month, Phoenix endured daily highs above 11o. Temperatures in a Chinese city have reached 126 degrees Fahrenheit. In the Middle East, the heat index reached 152 degrees Fahrenheit, pushing levels considered the most intense the human body can withstand.

As with past heat waves, such as the brutal stretch that claimed the lives of more than 60,000 people across Europe last summer, a lingering question is whether policymakers around the world can act fast enough or can muster the resources to help those most at risk avoid the deadliest form of extreme weather.

The good news about heat is that we are aware of many different adaptations that can help, said Jane Baldwin, assistant professor of Earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, who was not involved in Tuesday’s study. The bad news is that there are still plenty of places where we haven’t taken full advantage of it.

Otto is adamant that the startling heat waves of the past few weeks, while no longer rare on a warming planet, do not represent a new reality.

We don’t know what the new normal is until we stop burning fossil fuels. We are not in a stable climate, she said.

Until the trajectory of human emissions drops, temperature records will continue to drop. Heatwaves will become fiercer and more prolific, offering only a glimpse of potentially warmer expanses to come.

That’s not what extremes will look like in the future, Otto said. It could even be a cold year in the coming summers. It’s not what we have to get used to. We have to get used to this, and even worse.

