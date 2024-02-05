US refuses to rule out hitting targets in Iran, says Jake Sullivan





Asked by Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream whether or not strikes in Iran were being considered, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said what you saw Friday night was just the first round. The administration will take additional response measures against the IRGC and groups it supports, referring to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

And regarding the attacks we have suffered in recent months, [Biden] increased the aggressiveness of our responses to attack the IRGC more directly. And now you saw what happened Friday night, and I tell you, it's not over. There will be more, Kirby said.

Sullivan appeared on several Sunday morning talk shows to discuss the status of the Biden administration's response.

“We intend to conduct additional strikes and actions to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked or people are killed,” Sullivan told host Kristen Welker. Meet the Press on NBC.

President Joe Biden first responded to the Iran-backed Houthis on January 11, launching retaliatory strikes in Yemen, a move that angered some members of Congress who disagreed with the president's decision to take military action without first seeking approval from Congress.

Kirby defended Biden's decision to bypass Congress.

The President acts consistent with his responsibilities under Article II as Commander in Chief. These are self-defense actions aimed at preventing and denying these groups the ability to target our troops and facilities, Kirby said.

We believe they have had a positive effect in reducing and degrading the capabilities of the militias and the Houthis and, if necessary, we will continue to take action, Sullivan said of the strikes.

Sullivan told ABC's Stephanopoulos that Biden informed military commanders that they needed to be positioned to respond to further attacks, and that they could not rule out possible retaliation from the Houthis or militias in Iraq and in Syria.

Following Saturday's strikes, the Iraqi government said 16 people were killed, some of them civilians. A government spokesperson said 25 people were also injured in the attacks.

Asked by CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennen about reported civilian casualties, Sullivan said they were continuing to assess the damage caused by the battle.

The targets we hit, we believe with conviction, were valid military targets. These were munitions depots and command and control centers, Sullivan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/04/us-strikes-iran-jake-sullivan-00139490

