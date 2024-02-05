Who is leading the Conservative Party to the right? Backseat driver of British reform | john harris





Last Thursday, I spent a good 20 minutes standing outside an office in Northamptonshire arguing loudly with a very wealthy former Tory donor who will represent another party in next week's Wellingborough by-election. We discussed issues such as immigration, knife crime and the appalling state of the NHS before telling him what he thought of the politicians he had donated his money to.

He said the Tories were now hopelessly held back by Remainers and mass nationalists and extinction was inevitable. He concluded that my reason for joining Reform Britain was to destroy the Conservative Party.

The Wellingborough contest was triggered by the fall of Tory Brexit supporter Peter Bone. Peter Vaughan was suspended from the House of Commons over bullying and harassment allegations, but was removed thanks to thousands of local residents signing a recall petition. . To make matters worse, the new Tory candidate appears to be his partner. If the Conservatives lose there on February 15, it will be in the hands of Labor, who are likely to win the primary in Kingswood, a suburb of Bristol, on the same day and could be conflated with the Wellingborough result. It further exacerbates the atmosphere of terminal corruption in the government. But this is not the only story unfolding.

Reform UK is the latest creation of Nigel Farage and multi-millionaire Richard Tice, who played a big role in Brexit and its aftermath, mainly through vehicles such as Ukip, Leave.EU and the short-term Brexit party. Kingswood is said to be soft pedaling, with the aim of simply getting the parties' deposits back. But in the rather dreary and chaotic part of England I visited last Thursday, things were very different.

The party's candidate for Wellingborough is Ben Habib. He made his fortune through real estate deals and is a vocal supporter of his party's pledge to cut income taxes and ditch net zero. Despite being born and raised in Pakistan, he supports the idea of ​​net zero. -Zero immigration. It seems like a lot of money went into making his flyers and mailers. According to party officials, Habib's goal is to win at least 10% of the vote. For the Conservatives, this will heighten fears that the reforms will divide their support base elsewhere. And in the eyes of the driving forces of reform, it will be a decisive step in the long march to somehow replace them.

This brings us to the political theology of the English Reformation. As far as Farage, Tice and their allies are concerned, the Tories have become a left-wing party pushing for net zero, higher taxes and mass immigration. But in the Conservative crowd, British reform leaders see those who will sooner or later join them. One insider I interviewed recently believes this explanation applies to 10% of Tory colleagues, 15% of MPs, 40% of MPs and 60-70% of MPs. In that sense, the British reform has already achieved a kind of political cuckoo, planting sleeping agents in the party it seeks to destroy.

The new centre-right politics that leading figures in the party say were seen in the 2016 referendum and in Boris Johnson's soon-to-be-formed voters' coalition, which they believe could eventually be put back together. But in the meantime, they're chasing the proverbial turning point. They think it will happen if Farage decides to run for parliament in Claxon's Essex constituency. He had lost seven previous congressional races. But this new position, mixed with past support for Ukip and extreme poverty, may hold the key to a small but important breakthrough.

Now he and his accomplices are walking around with a sense of purpose that is quite surprising, given that their most successful projects have been groundbreaking disasters. Farage himself said Brexit had failed. This means that when you ask the British reformers to explain why leaving the EU is both harmful and unprofitable, their usual love of slogans and clarion calls abandons them and they seek refuge in the impenetrable mystery of quiet Tory betrayal of the rules of the bargain. It means. , customs regulations, etc. But that none of this matters is a sign of the bizarre state of British politics.

There are enough sympathizers and supporters in the right-wing media to gloss over the evasions and hypocrisy of Reform UK. The arrival of GB News, where Farage hosts his own show four days a week, is part of the same picture. And both the Conservatives and Labor, for different reasons, oppose this new political advent and rule out even undermining it, so they get a free pass. As Farage and his colleagues well know, many Tories are in fact their allies. Even the hostile Conservatives dare not attack them. Because not only will that irritate and offend many voters, but it also brings the risk of highlighting the sins of one's own party by exposing the folly of Brexit. Meanwhile, Labor seems to see Reform UK as a problem only for the opposition, which thought about Ukip until it became clear that it was much more threatening.

All of this adds up to the general sense that prominent political parties do whatever they want without being challenged at all. Last week, the Financial Times revealed the party had received a $10,000 donation from hedge fund tycoon Crispin Odey following the newspaper's investigation into serious allegations of sexual harassment, which Crispin Odey denies. Asked whether the party knew this, Tice said he did not read the FT every week. It is a trendy left-wing newspaper. The party's candidate for the Rochdale by-election on February 29 will be former councilor Simon Danczuk. One year old girl. There's something unsettlingly Trumpian about this.

Meanwhile, talk of reform has often overlooked its impact at Westminster. From the Rwanda Bill to the so-called woke war, there are many Tory positions and policies that are at least partly motivated by a jumpy quest to somehow stave off the threat of reform. Moreover, as the Conservatives continue to gravitate to the right, I think Labor sees evidence of an inherently reactionary electorate and often follows suit.

This is the inestimable luxury of reform England's position. For the time being, its leaders and funders would do well to carry on as is, even if efforts to completely reshape British politics remain a fantasy. After all, what could be more joyful and enjoyable than power without responsibility?

