Why is the US power grid so vulnerable during cold snaps?





He cites Christmas Eve 2022 as a wake-up call.

Falling temperatures have led to high demand for heat and electricity from Con Eds customers. Con Ed provides electricity to 3.6 million customers and produces steam at a Manhattan power and steam plant to heat office and apartment buildings directly through a network of underground pipes, a system used in many older American cities. But Con Ed was having trouble getting enough natural gas from its own suppliers, and the lack of gas and the effect of cold temperatures on the gas inside the pipelines meant it was difficult for the utility to meet public demand for electricity and heat.

We didn't think we had enough natural gas to supply our customers, Ketschke said.

Power plants in the eastern United States have slowed, putting homes on electricity in several states. Con Ed, New York City and other municipalities sent warning texts to residents.

If the pressure in the gas pipeline dropped too much, the entire electricity network would be threatened and homes using gas for heating could suddenly go without it. For safety reasons, gas suppliers must cut off the gas supply to homes when the pressure drops. Gas service should be restored and pilot lights re-lit, house by house, Ketschke said.

But a grid outage was avoided, electricity was restored and natural gas service to homes was maintained.

In 2021, a storm left more than 4.5 million people without power in Texas. The grid continued to operate, but an investigation by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission found the grid was nine minutes away from an outage that would have left all of Texas without power.

Natural gas has become a favored option for powering electric grids in recent decades because it costs less than coal and is more efficient, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. In 2016, it replaced coal as the primary energy source for the grid's power plants. A nonprofit entity that works with FERC said it expects natural gas to increase its contribution by several percentage points over the next decade. Renewables will take on a greater share of the load, but coal will decline sharply.

The non-profit organization said in 2013 that steps needed to be taken to ensure a reliable supply of gas because the combination of growing demand for natural gas within the electricity sector and its shift in status among gas consuming sectors continues to significantly increase the interdependencies between the gas and power industries.

FERC recommends that utilities invest in winterizing the natural gas system, that lawmakers establish strict reliability standards, and that gas companies and utilities improve cooperation.

After its failure in 2022, Con Ed switched its Manhattan steam and electric plant to oil as a safety precaution. But the company knows that every polar vortex always poses a risk.

These very cold events impact the ability to maintain continuity of energy supply, Ketschke said. I think it's crucial. It's part of our job as producers of public services to just make sure we can do it for the citizens we serve.

