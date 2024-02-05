Should the UK accept higher net immigration or rethink its economy? | larry elliott





Tough choice. We must be willing to make difficult choices. It's something you often hear from politicians, and it's often accompanied by another night. There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Both statements are true. There is rarely a free lunch. Difficult choices must be made. But the UK, like most other developed countries in similar situations, is reluctant to make it.

Difficult choices imply a willingness to make sacrifices, and that does not sit well with the West. I want everything cultural now. Politicians are thinking about this. They talk about having to make hard choices, but in reality they look for softer options. Because that's what makes punters happy.

The debate surrounding immigration is a representative example. Migration is a hot topic here, as it is in Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United States. Moreover, it is certain that this will remain an important political issue.

Last week, the Office for National Statistics published its latest forecasts for the size of the UK's population. This shows that the number of people living in the UK will grow to 70 million by 2026, a decade earlier than previously expected, and will continue to rise to 73.7 million over the following decade. Net migration, the number of people entering the UK minus the number leaving, is expected to account for more than 90% of the population growth of 6.6 million between 2021 and 2036.

To be clear, this is not an ONS forecast, but rather a forecast based on net migration of 315,000 people after 2028. This is well below the annual record of 672,000 for the year to June 2023, but significantly higher than the previous period. For example, when Tony Blair became prime minister in 1997, net migration was 48,000. When David Cameron joined Downing Street in 2010, the figure was 256,000.

One reaction to this prospect is: What is the problem? If people from other parts of the world want to come here, they can come anytime. Immigration is globalization in progress. Workers in poor countries are seeking employment opportunities in countries where they can earn higher wages and enjoy a better standard of living.

Immigrants can make the economy grow faster and do jobs that domestic workers are reluctant to do. Without migrant workers, our care system would collapse and NHS waiting lists would be much longer than they are now. Without foreign students, the higher education system would suffer severe financial difficulties. Given the UK's aging population, it makes no economic sense to place arbitrary limits on net migration.

Let's assume all of the above is correct. Let us set aside the fact that much higher levels of net migration have coincided with weak growth in per capita income. Regardless of whether migration is good for growth, if the UK's population grows to the size expected in the next decade or so, the country will need to be prepared to build (and pay for) the infrastructure to provide much expanded services. It will. citizen.

This means more schools, more hospitals, more transit capacity, and most importantly, more housing. The current level of housing built in Britain is half the post-war peak of 425,000 homes recorded in 1968. The population then was 12 million fewer than it is today, and 19 million fewer than expected by mid-2020. 2030s.

Housing supply is already insufficient to meet existing demand and this pressure will only increase if the ONS' forecasts are correct. This means, as you might have guessed, it's a difficult choice.

If housing supply catches up with demand, that means liberalizing planning rules. This may also include building in the greenbelt. There will clearly be conflict between those in government and those who think that demand can be met simply by developing brownfield sites.

The consequences of a 10% increase in population without a significant increase in the supply of new homes are clear. rampant house price inflation; more overcrowded; More and more children are living with their parents into their 30s. More people are flocking to privately rented homes, and the gap between those with homes and those without homes is growing.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your workday. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

So what about serious immigration controls? Wouldn’t this be an alternative to putting concrete on the greenbelt? In theory, yes. It wasn't that long ago that annual net migration was near zero. For example, in 1990 and 1991, the average was 40,000 per year. Over the next two years, the number decreased by an average of 6,000 per year.

Of course, in reality, even returning to this level of net migration could have consequences. Care homes will have to charge more to attract UK-born workers. Universities can no longer use foreign students' tuition fees to subsidize British students. Companies that become dependent on migrant workers will not be able to survive.

Again, one reaction would be: So what? If a nursing home's business model relies on cheap foreign labor, and a university's business model relies on expensive foreign students, there is something wrong with that business model.

But while the long-term solution may be a different economic model, the path to a better world – higher wages, higher productivity and more highly automated work – will not be easy or cost-free. This means paying higher taxes on higher levels of public spending or higher prices for consumers, perhaps both.

So you have to make a choice. Accommodating high levels of net migration and fundamentally rethinking housing. Or reduce net migration to late-20th century levels and fundamentally rethink the economy. Ducking is not possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/feb/04/should-the-uk-embrace-higher-net-migration-or-re-think-the-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos