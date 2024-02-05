After US, UK strikes in Yemen, Iran warns against targeting suspected spy ships





JERUSALEM (AP) Iran on Sunday issued a warning to the United States about the risk of targeting two cargo ships in the Middle East long suspected of serving as transit operational bases for Iranian commandos. The warning came just after the United States and the United Kingdom launched a massive campaign of airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Iran's statement on the Behshad and Saviz ships appears to signal Tehran's growing unease with the United States. strikes in recent days in Iraq, Syria and Yemen targeting militias supported by the Islamic Republic.

WATCH: What the US hopes to achieve with airstrikes against Iran-backed militias

The strikes were in retaliation for the deaths of three American soldiers and the wounding of dozens more in Jordan, attacks stemming from Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has heightened tensions across the Middle East. -East and raises fears of the outbreak of a regional conflict. .

US strikes hit six provinces in Yemen held by Houthi rebels on Sunday night, including Sanaa, the capital. The Houthis gave no damage assessment, but the United States described hitting underground missile arsenals, launch sites and helicopters used by the rebels.

These attacks will not discourage Yemeni forces and the nation from maintaining their support for the Palestinians in the face of occupation and Zionist crimes, said Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General. » said General Yahya Saree. The aggressors' airstrikes will not go unanswered.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned the Houthis after the strikes that they would continue to face further consequences if they did not stop their illegal attacks on international ships and warships. This message was echoed by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who said: Houthi attacks must stop.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, also warned that strikes could continue.

We are prepared to deal with whatever any group or any country tries to attack us,” Sullivan told CBS Face the Nation. “And the president has made clear that we will continue to respond to the threats that American forces face as we move forward.

The Behshad and the Saviz are registered as commercial cargo ships with a Tehran-based company that the U.S. Treasury has authorized to serve as a front for the state-owned Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines. The Saviz, and later the Behshad, have been lurking in the Red Sea off Yemen for years, suspected of serving as spy posts for Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia described Saviz as a maritime base and weapons transfer point for the Guard, made up of men in military fatigues. Footage broadcast by Saudi television channels showed the ship armed with what appeared to be a covered machine gun bolted to the ship's deck.

In the video statement made by the Iranian regular army on Sunday, a narrator describes the ships as floating armories for the first time.” The narrator describes the Behshad as assisting an Iranian mission to combat piracy in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. However, Iran is not known to have participated in any of the recent campaigns against the rise of Somali piracy in the region following Houthi attacks.

Just before the new US airstrikes campaign began, the Behshad headed south into the Gulf of Aden. It is now docked in Djibouti, East Africa, just off the coast of a Chinese military base in the country.

The statement ends with a warning superimposed over a montage of images of American warships and an American flag.

Those who engage in terrorist activities against Behshad or similar vessels endanger international shipping routes, security and bear global responsibility for potential future international risks, the video states.

The US Navy's 5th Fleet, based in the Middle East, declined to comment on the threat.

The Saviz, which is now in the Indian Ocean near where the United States says Iranian drone attacks have recently targeted ships, has been attacked in the past. In 2021, a probable mine explosion blew a hole in the Saviz's hull, forcing Iran to take the ship home. The attack, believed to have been carried out by Israel, is part of a broader shadow war between Tehran and Israel following the collapse of the Iran nuclear deal.

Baldor and Copp reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, and Brian Melley in London contributed to this report.

