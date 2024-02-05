In Houthi battle, Biden and Congress have different ideas about the US Navy





An aerial view of the U.S. Navy aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower together in the Eastern Mediterranean November 3, 2023.

Anadolu | Anadolu | Getty Images

Some political leaders on Capitol Hill are increasingly calling for justification for the U.S. Navy's protection of “foreign-flagged” ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, but these lines of inquiry run up against a fundamental truth about flows commercial: worldwide.

U.S. import and export data show that the majority of the country's trade is on foreign-flagged vessels. In fact, according to U.S. trade data aggregated by MDS Transmodal, less than 3% of commerce is transported by U.S. ships. 97.2% of U.S. commerce is transported on ships flying the flags of foreign countries.

Calls for Congress to consider prioritizing U.S.-flagged ships come at a time when the Iranian-backed Houthis continue to attack shipping in the Red Sea. According to U.S. defense officials, there have been 40 attacks on commercial ships. Over the weekend, the United States and its allies launched their latest strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, including targeting anti-ship cruise missiles. Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthis' Ansarallah politburo, said in response on Saturday that the group's attacks “will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops.”

Recently, four senators, including three from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked the White House for “legal justification” for President Biden's “unilateral” decision not to prioritize the security of American ships in light of the deaths of five American soldiers serving in the region. . Other countries, including U.S. ally France, have previously said their priority is to escort French-linked ships after facing nationalist pressure.

International law requires commercial ships to be registered in a country. The country in which a vessel is registered is identified by its flag. Often, a country's insurance and tax environment play a role in a vessel's flag state. The Marshall Islands, for example, is a popular recording country for this reason. The flag standard, which lets only 2.6 percent of U.S. commerce pass through U.S.-flagged ships, ties the economic interest of the United States to the Navy's protection of all ships.

During a hearing last Tuesday in the House of Representatives, Charles “Bud” Darr, executive vice president of MSC, the world's largest shipping carrier, was asked by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) whether the Navy The United States had to prioritize the safety of American-flagged ships. ships on foreign ships.

MSC does not have any U.S.-flagged ships in its fleet, but it is the first ocean carrier to handle U.S. imports, based on 2023 cargo arrivals data.

“We are a conduit of global commerce,” said Darr, a former U.S. Navy serviceman. He added that even though MSC is foreign-flagged, it pays U.S. taxes and employs many Americans throughout its operations.

“Keep the trade lanes open,” Darr said. “It’s about meeting the business needs of trading partners and what they need is what we provide.”

Maersk, MSC's ocean alliance partner, was number one in managing U.S. exports. Maersk is also a foreign-flagged shipping carrier, but it owns some U.S.-flagged vessels, as do other foreign carriers, including Hapag Lloyd.

Rep. Carbajal's office did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The Senate is concerned about the White House's military action

In their letter to the White House, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees; Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on the Middle East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, questioned executive authority taking into account the question of foreign ships.

“It could also be argued that directing military action to defend U.S. commercial shipping falls within this power. However, most ships transiting the Red Sea are not U.S. ships, raising questions about the extent to which these authorities can be exercised,” they said. wrote.

In the letter, also signed by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), the senators asked: “Does your administration believe that there is legal justification for a president to unilaterally order U.S. military action to defend the ships from foreign countries?

While the senators expressed support for “smart steps to defend U.S. personnel and assets, hold the Houthis accountable and deter further attacks,” they said Congress must carefully deliberate before authorizing a offensive military action.

In an email response to CNBC, Sen. Kaine's office said the purpose of the letter was to understand the administration's strategy for deterring attacks from the Houthis, the legal authority for unrestricted U.S. military action. approval of Congress, and to “prevent the nation from descending into war without public debate.” required by the Constitution.”

“Senator Kaine and his colleagues are seeking answers about both strategy and the legal authority of our current actions,” the email said. “A president can act unilaterally to defend the United States. Beyond that, congressional authorization is required,” Kaine's office said. “Senator Kaine believes it is abundantly clear that actions taken to defend foreign-flagged commercial vessels, even if strategically recommended, do not constitute 'self-defense' under any accepted definition. This would require a authorization of Congress.”

Kaine's office also said he would like to know if there is a plan to ask other countries to join in defending global shipping.

“Military action is also being conducted solely by the United States and the United Kingdom, although other countries' trade is also directly affected, arguably more directly than U.S. trade,” Kaine's statement said.

Nonetheless, trade data shows that the majority of U.S. trade occurs on foreign ships.

The White House, as well as the Senate offices of Murphy, Young and Lee, did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

The United States is conducting Operation Prosperity Guardian, a defensive operation in the Red Sea, with support from more than 20 countries. Defense officials told CNBC that between four and eight coalition ships were monitoring the waters at any given time.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Mark Montgomery, a senior fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies who served as policy director of the Senate Armed Services Committee under Senator John McCain, said to CNBC that the questions asked by members of the US Congress run counter to the US position of upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle.

In international law, freedom of navigation is defined as “the freedom of movement of ships, the freedom to enter ports and use facilities and wharves, to load and unload goods and to transport goods and goods.” passengers”.

“The percentage of U.S. shipping is 2 to 3 percent and the number of that 2 to 3 percent going through the Red Sea is even lower,” Montgomery said. “The United States stands for freedom of navigation, transparency, and the freedoms of the sea. That means we stand for the protection of all maritime transportation, including foreign vessels.”

In recent testimony on Capitol Hill, trade officials warned a House subcommittee overseeing shipping that the U.S. economy cannot be separated from the global economy on the issue of shipping security. the Red Sea. One expert said: “No shipping, no shopping.”

Maersk recently announced that two of its US-flagged vessels, the Maersk Detroit and the Maersk Chesapeake, were attacked on January 24, during a planned US Navy accompaniment for a transit north of Bab el-Mandeb. After these attacks, Maersk announced that it would no longer transit the Red Sea, a decision also made recently by Hapag-Llloyd and MSC. Shipping companies are preparing for attacks in the Red Sea which, despite American counterattacks, could last six months to a year.

Montgomery said several issues make it impractical to consider U.S.-flag shipping as an alternative. The United States has seen a marked decline in the number of its merchant ships since World War II, and the question of American shipbuilding also arises. Materials and labor must be in the United States, where ships are more expensive to build and the cost of transporting ocean freight on a U.S.-flagged ship is higher than on a foreign-flagged ship .

“We don’t have enough merchant ships, ships and maintenance,” he said.

This is not a new problem, he said, noting that a House Select Committee on China had explored the issue. “Congress is well aware of this problem,” Montgomery said.

