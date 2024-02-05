The United States men's national team will play 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage matches in Los Angeles and Seattle





CHICAGO (February 4, 2024) The United States men's national team will play group stage matches in Los Angeles, California, and Seattle, Washington, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , as announced by FIFA on Sunday afternoon. During a national television broadcast on FOX and Telemundo that included an appearance by USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, the sport's governing body revealed the full tournament schedule, which will culminate with the finals taking place will play in New York/New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. The quadrennial tournament is scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The USMNT will begin its journey through the group stage of the tournament at Los Angeles SoFi Stadium on June 12, before heading back up the West Coast for its second match at Seattle's Lumen Field on June 25, and conclude the group stage with a return to SoFi Stadium. for a match on June 26.

It's great to finally know where we will be for the group stage. It really starts to bring things to life, Berhalter said. We would have been happy with any of the locations as we know the in-home support will be amazing. When you think of Los Angeles, it's an iconic football city that has already hosted three World Cup finals. It will be an incredible venue for us. With Seattle, you have a rich fan culture and an incredible atmosphere in the stadium. I already have goosebumps thinking about it. It's not just about the cities hosting the World Cup, it's also about all the communities across America that are really supporting us and creating this groundswell of support that really pushes the team to try to reach new heights.

The tournament will begin on June 11, 2026, when co-host Mexico will host the opening match at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Beyond the group stage, the round of 16 will be played from June 28 to July 3, followed by the round of 16 from July 4 to 7. The quarterfinals of the tournament will take place July 9-11, preceding the semifinals on July 14-15. The third-place match will then take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 18 before the final the following day.

The full group stage schedule for co-hosts Canada and Mexico was also revealed on Sunday. Canada will play at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12, then at BC Place in Vancouver on June 18 and 24. Mexico will alternately play at Estadio Azteca on June 11, at Estadio Akron in Guadalajaras on June 18 and again at Estadio Azteca on June 18. June 24.

The 2026 edition marks the first time the FIFA World Cup has been hosted by three nations and only the second time countries have co-hosted the competition, following Korea Republic and Japan in 2002.

In total, 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host a total of 48 teams and 80 matches under the new expanded format, making it the largest FIFA World Cup in history. The tournament previously had 32 teams competing over the past seven iterations. dating back to 1998, when the number of participants increased from 24.

The full list of cities selected to host matches in 2026, in alphabetical order:

UNITED STATES: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

MEXICO: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

CANADA: Toronto, Vancouver

HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES IN THE WORLD CUP

The United States men's national team qualified for seven consecutive FIFA World Cups between 1990 and 2014, and 11th place overall since the tournament's inception in 1930.

Most recently, a young USMNT team reached the knockout stage for the fourth time in its last five appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Group B clashes against Wales and England ended in two draws (1-1 and 0-0, respectively), before American striker Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute against IR. Iran to make the difference in a 1-0 victory that saw them through to the elimination of Wales and England. the group. The United States fielded four of the five youngest teams in the tournament, before ultimately losing to the 8th-ranked Netherlands by a score of 3–1 in the round of 16.

While 2026 marks the second time the World Cup will be jointly hosted by multiple countries, the USMNT's most successful World Cup experience occurred the first time the tournament was shared among multiple nations in 2002 , when it took place in Korea and Japan. There, the team reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years before losing to runners-up Germany.

After opening the group with a stunning 3-2 victory over Portugal, the United States earned a 1-1 draw against hosts Korea Republic before closing out the first round with a 3-1 loss to Poland. Second place in the group was enough to put the team into the round of 16, where they will face arch-rivals Mexico. The Americans blanked Mexico 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals, but their run ended with a tough loss to Germany, 1-0.

ACCOMMODATION FOR A SECOND TIME

The 2026 edition will mark the second edition of the FIFA World Cup in the United States, after the country first hosted the tournament in 1994.

During this tournament, the USMNT also played two group stage matches in the greater Los Angeles area, much like it will in 2026. The team opened the 1994 tournament at the Pontiac Silverdome in suburban Los Angeles. Detroit, where Eric Wynalda's 45th-minute free kick canceled out an earlier Swiss goal and helped the USMNT draw 1-1 in the first-ever World Cup match played indoors. Next, the United States traveled to the Pasadenas Rose Bowl for the remaining two group stage matches, a famous 2-1 victory over tournament favorite Colombia and a 1-0 loss to Romania, both played in front of 94,000 people.

The United States advanced to the Round of 16 as one of the top third-place finishers in the group, where they met Brazil at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. More than 84,000 fans were in attendance as the United States ultimately lost 1-0. in Brazil. Brazil would ultimately win the tournament in a penalty shootout against Italy at the once again sold-out Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Los Angeles would become the only city to host three World Cup finals, as the United States women's national team's famous 1999 World Cup victory was also played at the Rose Bowl, followed four years later by the 2003 Women's World Cup final which took place at the Rose Bowl. what is now the Dignity Health Sports Park.

THE LEGACY OF 1994

The 1994 USA World Cup was the most successful event in FIFA history and a transformative moment for soccer in the United States.

The cumulative attendance of 3,587,538 broke the previous record by more than a million, and the average attendance for the 52-game tournament of 68,991 also set a new mark. U.S. stadiums were filled to about 96 percent capacity during the tournament.

The success of the American team, which advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1930, helped boost the already high ratings on American television. Around 11 million Americans watched the round of 16 between the United States and Brazil, an all-time record for soccer in the United States.

The tournament generated a surplus of approximately $50 million, more than double the initial projections, which was donated to the US Soccer Foundation to continue to advance the development of the sport in the country.

The 1994 World Cup also gave rise to Major League Soccer, which began play in 1996 with 10 teams and will grow to 30 teams when San Diego FC joins the league in 2025.

USMNT IN LOS ANGELES All-time, the USMNT is 37-19-21 in games played in the greater Los Angeles area, with its most recent visit ending in a 0-0 draw against Colombia on January 28, 2023 at Dignity Health. Sports Park in Carson, California. To date, the USMNT has yet to play a match at SoFi Stadium, which will host two of its group stage matches during the 2026 World Cup. The Los Angeles area has been a critical venue during the 1994 World Cup played in the United States, as the famous Rose Bowl in Pasadena hosted eight matches throughout the tournament. These matches included two group stage matches for the United States, one of which was the team's famous 2–1 victory over favorite Colombia, as well as the tournament final, a victory for Brazil on penalties against Italy in front of more than 94,000 people. Los Angeles has previously hosted matches in major international men's soccer tournaments, including the 1984 Olympic Men's Soccer Tournament, the 2016 Copa America Centenario, and the Concacaf Gold Cup 13 times (1991, 1996, 1998, 2000). , 2002, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019). Los Angeles SoFi Stadium will host the group stage of the 2024 Copa America tournament this summer. USMNT IN SEATTLE The United States men have played 10 matches in Seattle to date, compiling an 8-1-1 record dating back to 1976. The team's most recent visit to Seattle was during the Copa America Centenario tournament, when Lumen Field hosted a quarterfinal match against Ecuador on June 16, 2016. The USMNT qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament thanks to a 2-1 victory, with goals from Clint Dempsey and Gyasi Zardes. Seattle has previously hosted two World Cup qualifying matches for the United States, a 2-0 victory over Canada on October 20, 1976 and a 2-0 victory over Panama on June 11, 2013. The United States also visited Seattle twice during this period. Concacaf Gold Cup play, first playing two group stage matches in the 2005 tournament which they ultimately won. They faced Cuba in a 4–1 victory on July 7, 2005 and a 2–0 victory over Canada on July 9, 2005. They returned in 2009 for a group stage match against Grenada on July 4 , where they came away 4-0 winner.

