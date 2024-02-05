US Senate releases bill to strengthen border measures while securing aid to Ukraine and Israel | US-Mexico border





U.S. senators released details Sunday evening of a highly anticipated $118 billion plan that combines federal enforcement policy at the U.S.-Mexico border with wartime aid to Ukraine, Israel and to others, launching a long-term effort to move the bill beyond skepticism and hardliners. Right-wing Republicans whom Democrats accuse of politicizing immigration while being under the influence of Donald Trump.

The proposal represents Joe Biden's best opportunity to support scaling back U.S. wartime aid to Ukraine, a major foreign policy goal shared by the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, and the top Republican , Mitch McConnell. The Senate was expected to hold a key test vote on the bill this week, but it faces a wall of opposition from conservatives.

Joe Biden urged the US Congress to pass the legislation, in the interest of immigration reform and aid to US allies.

The bill includes the toughest and fairest package of border reforms in decades, he said in a statement released by the White House.

He added: Now House Republicans must decide. Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to continue playing politics with the border? I took my decision. I am ready to solve the problem.

Crucially, while Congress is deadlocked in approving $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, the United States has cut off munitions and missile deliveries to Kiev, leaving Ukrainian soldiers under -armed as they try to break a bitter stalemate with Russian troops.

The United States and its allies face multiple, complex and, in places, coordinated challenges from adversaries who seek to disrupt democracy and expand authoritarian influence around the world, Schumer said in a statement.

In an effort to overcome opposition from House Republicans, McConnell insisted last year that border policy changes be included in the national security funding package.

The bill would reform the asylum system at the border with faster and tougher enforcement, and give presidents new powers to immediately expel migrants if authorities feel overwhelmed by the number of undocumented people seeking asylum. asylum at the international border.

Strict new measures discussed by some senators for months include a new federal requirement to close the U.S.-Mexico border if more than 5,000 undocumented people enter the U.S. daily and plans to quickly expel migrants economic.

Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party in 2022 to become an independent, told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday some of what she and other Senate negotiators have been working on.

When the number of migrants crossing without an appointment with US authorities approaches 4,000 people per day, the US government would be given the power to voluntarily refuse all people presenting themselves at border crossings, in order to give time for processing of asylum applications to catch up, she said.

At other times, migrants were held in short-term detention as their asylum claims were quickly assessed. Anyone who did not meet the criteria for a claim would be promptly returned to their home country, Sinema said.

We believe that by quickly implementing this system, people who come for economic reasons will very quickly learn that this is not a route to enter our country and will not take the sometimes dangerous or perilous journey until our border, she told the Sunday morning television show. .

In addition to faster deportation provisions, the bill would also speed up the time it takes to process accepted asylum applications. People who qualify for asylum will be on a quick path, six months or less, to starting a new life in America, Sinema said.

The Senate bill addresses several of the demands raised by Republicans who have accused the Biden administration of failing to secure the U.S. border. In particular, he proposes ending the system of allowing people to remain in the United States while their asylum applications are processed, a procedure that Republicans disdainfully call “catch and release.”

Up to 10,000 migrants a day cross the U.S.-Mexico border without the necessary immigration papers or an appointment with U.S. authorities.

But the Senate bill risks being blocked by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives who are following Donald Trump's lead and opposing the deal. The former president, who is running for reelection, has made clear he does not want to see Biden achieve a legislative victory on the border crisis.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Senate bill would be dead on arrival if it reached his chamber. On Saturday, he also took a preemptive step that could further jeopardize the Senate bill's chances of becoming law by announcing that he would submit a separate $17.6 billion military aid package to the House for a vote. dollars for Israel.

On Sunday, NBC's Meet the Press asked Johnson if his aid plan for Israel was a ruse to kill the Senate compromise deal on the border. He was also asked if he was just following Trump's orders, and it was Trump taking the lead.

Of course not, the speaker said. It's not him who's calling the shots, it's me who's calling the shots for the House, it's our responsibility.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic minority leader in the House, ridiculed House Republicans in an interview with Sunday's ABC This Week, calling them full-fledged subsidiaries of Donald Trump.

As the number of migrants showing up at the border remains high and the presidential election year begins, immigration will continue to cause divisions on both sides of the political aisle.

On Sunday, Nikki Haley, Trump's only remaining rival in the race for the Republican nomination, accused Trump in a CNN interview of playing politics with the border by trying to derail the Senate deal.

Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report

