US launches new strikes against Houthis in Yemen





By Sam CabralBBC News, Washington

EPALight shines behind buildings in a neighborhood following strikes in Sana'a, Yemen, on Saturday

The United States carried out new strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen on Sunday, the US Central Command (Centcom) announced.

Centcom said the United States struck a land-attack cruise missile and four anti-ship missiles that “were ready for launch against ships in the Red Sea.”

This latest action comes a day after joint US-British strikes against Houthi targets.

The United States also warned that it intended to take further action against Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

The United States on Friday struck targets linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militias in Iraq and Syria, in response to the deaths of three American soldiers during a drone attack on a military base in Jordan on January 28.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told US media on Sunday that “additional measures” would be taken to deter militias.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East on a trip that will include stops in Israel, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the West Bank.

Mr Sullivan said Mr Blinken's “top priority” would be a deal between Israel and Hamas providing for the release of the hostages in exchange for a pause in the fighting in Gaza.

“We're going to push hard for this,” but the ball is in Hamas's court, Mr. Sullivan said.

The Israeli offensive against Hamas has killed more than 26,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run territory's Health Ministry. It was triggered by the Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,300 people.

The Houthis say they began attacking shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas, forcing major shipping companies to avoid the waterway and harming international trade.

Egypt said its revenue from the Suez Canal fell by almost half in January, with the number of ships using the key trade artery last month falling by more than a third.

Saturday's joint US-British strikes lit up the night sky in the south of Yemen's capital Sanaa, with a human rights activist and a local resident telling the BBC that houses were shaking.

Houthi officials adopted a defiant tone in response to the US-led strikes – and promised to respond.

In response to Saturday's strikes, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, wrote on will not remain unanswered. unpunished.”

Earlier, the White House warned that its airstrikes against Iranian-backed targets in Iraq and Syria were only “the beginning, not the end” of its response to Iran.

Iran has denied any involvement in the deadly drone attack on the US base in Jordan. An Iran-linked group, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, claimed responsibility.

But the United States accuses Tehran of having left its “fingerprints” on the attack and says the drone was Iranian-made.

In a letter to the US Congress on Sunday, President Joe Biden said Friday's retaliatory strikes targeted facilities used by Iran's armed forces – the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – and militias linked to the IRGC.

The Iranian IRGC allegedly armed, financed and trained the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

Mr. Biden said the affected sites included those used for “command and control, weapons storage, training, logistical support and other purposes.”

And he added that the strikes were aimed at deterring these groups from continuing their attacks and had been carried out in a way to “limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties”.

It also said it would “take additional action, including against the IRGC and IRGC-affiliated personnel and facilities, as appropriate.”

Watch: Ros Atkins explains the Iranian Resistance Axis

The US retaliation is also drawing growing condemnation from other actors in the region, including the Iraqi and Syrian governments.

“No warning was given during the strike or on the night of the strike,” Farhad Alaaldin, senior adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, told the BBC's Newshour program about Friday's strikes.

He added that “the question of warning or lack of warning does not change the fact that Iraq is a sovereign state.”

A crowd gathered in Baghdad on Sunday to mourn the 17 militiamen killed in US airstrikes.

The group chanted “America is the biggest devil” and held up photos of the victims as they followed a fleet of ambulances carrying their bodies.

Oman's foreign minister also spoke on Sunday to express his “grave concerns over the continued escalation in the region”, in a statement shared with the Oman News Agency.

Badr Albusaidi questioned the effectiveness of US retaliation, stressing that “such actions undermine the region's security, stability and efforts to address challenges such as violence and extremism.”

Getty ImagesA crowd gathered in Baghdad on Sunday to mourn the deaths of 17 pro-Tehran militia members in Friday's US airstrikes.

Washington believes that the strikes have “had a positive effect by degrading the capabilities of the militias,” Mr. Sullivan said on Sunday.

He said the United States was not seeking an open-ended military campaign in the Middle East, but was “prepared to deal with whatever any group throws at it.”

He declined to say whether the United States had ruled out strikes in Iran.

Since Friday's strikes in Iraq and Syria, there has been an attack on US forces, a US defense official told the BBC.

The attack in question targeted US forces based on the Euphrates River in Syria using rockets. The official said there were no injuries or damage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68200488

