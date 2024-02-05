After US strikes, White House urges Iraq to end militia threats





The White House on Sunday urged the Iraqi government to act more quickly against Iran-backed militias operating in the country after senior officials in Baghdad raised an outcry over a wave of US-led airstrikes in retaliation for the deaths of three American soldiers.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Sunday that the Iraqi government must act more urgently to end threats from militias that have attacked U.S. military positions. The groups, organized under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have launched at least 165 attacks against U.S. forces since October.

Three Americans were killed, three soldiers; three families are now grieving, Kirby said, speaking on Fox News Sunday. Presidents are not going to sit back and accept this without doing anything. We were going to respond.

Kirby said President Biden had approved smaller strikes in response to previous attacks on U.S. positions and that he was not going to let the deaths of the three soldiers go unanswered. Soldiers Staff Sgt. William Rivers, 46; Sgt. Breonna Moffett, 23; and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, 24, was killed Jan. 28 when a one-way attack drone crashed into dormitories in a small outpost in northeastern Jordan, close to the borders of Syria and of Iraq.

Friday night's strikes hit about 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said, prompting the Iraqi government to summon a top U.S. diplomat, David Pecker, and issue a formal memo of protest. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said civilians had been killed in the strikes and that Iraq did not want to be an arena for score-settling between rival countries.

The comments underscored the difficult balancing act that Washington and Baghdad are trying to maintain as militias, armed and trained by Iran, pressure the United States to leave Iraq.

The Pentagon has about 2,500 American troops in Iraq, at the invitation of the Baghdad government, to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State. About 900 additional U.S. troops are in Syria with a similar mission.

The United States and Britain also launched a new wave of attacks in Yemen on Saturday, hitting around 35 targets linked to Houthi militants who took control of much of the country in 2014. For months, the Houthi fighters have attacked US commercial ships and warships in Yemen. Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

On Sunday, US forces launched strikes against five more Houthi missiles in self-defense, US military officials said.

Like militias in Iraq and Syria, the Houthis have linked their attacks to the war in Gaza and U.S. support for the Israeli government. They also receive weapons and training from Iran, U.S. officials said.

Over the weekend, there were signs that the attacks would continue.

In Syria, two rockets were launched Saturday against a U.S. military outpost known as Mission Support Site Euphrates, said Maj. Pete Nguyen, a Pentagon spokesman. No one was hurt.

In Yemen, Houthi officials said they would respond to strikes launched against them on Saturday.

The US-British aggression against Yemen will not go unanswered, and we will experience escalation after escalation, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi politburo, said in a social media post early Sunday. He added that the Houthis will not stop their attacks on ships until Israeli military operations in Gaza end.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said on ABC News This Week on Sunday that U.S. officials could not rule out further attacks by these groups against U.S. forces.

The primary goal of these strikes has been to remove the capabilities of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria who are attacking our forces, as well as the Houthis who continue to threaten shipping on the Red Sea, Sullivan said. And we believe they have had a positive effect in reducing and degrading the capabilities of the militias and the Houthis. And if necessary, we will continue to act.

Sullivan, in a separate interview on MSNBC Inside with Jen Psaki, said the United States would also monitor Iran's potential reactions in the coming weeks. Biden, he said, is not seeking to escalate the conflict.

How Tehran chooses to proceed from now on will obviously be up to it, Sullivan said. But we will monitor this carefully and we were prepared for any eventuality.

Republicans and some nonpartisan national security experts have criticized the Biden administration's approach, saying Washington has not done enough to deter Iran from participating in the attacks.

Kenneth Frank McKenzie, a retired Marine Corps general who led U.S. military operations in the Middle East from 2019 to 2022, said on CBS News Face the Nation that the United States had explicitly withdrawn Iran itself- even from the list of potential targets in this campaign, and this brings aid and comfort to Iran.

I'm not advocating hitting Iran, McKenzie said. I advocate that they must be in the space of possible targets in order to be put at risk.

McKenzie said there was some truth in the fact that Iran was probably not directing the specific attacks against U.S. forces. A few years ago, he said, Iran gave blanket authorization for militias to attack U.S. positions in Iraq and Syria, creating a structure in which militias do not need to return to Tehran to obtain their approval.

As the Biden administration worked to contain the fallout, it sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East on his fifth trip to the region since October. Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank, the State Department announced Sunday.

Blinken has sought to prevent a wider expansion of the conflict. He is also working on longer-term postwar planning for Gaza, including an agreement between Arab states and Israel for a unified Palestinian-led body that would govern the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Blinken will work to establish a more integrated and peaceful region, providing lasting security for both Israelis and Palestinians, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

But significant differences remain between Israeli and Arab leaders over Blinkens' road map, which calls for the creation of a Palestinian state, something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will not allow.

Blinken will also seek to expand humanitarian access to Gaza as Palestinians face famine-like conditions, lacking food, medicine and water.

Jennifer Hassan in London, John Hudson in Washington and Kelly Kasulis Cho in Seoul contributed to this report.

