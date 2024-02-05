US strikes Iran-backed targets for third day in a row





The United States launched numerous strikes across the Middle East this weekend as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken traveled to the region to advance negotiations to secure the release of still-held Israelis hostages in Gaza and to deliver more humanitarian aid to the battered region. enclave.

The latest strike came Sunday in Yemen, where the U.S. military said it destroyed an anti-ship cruise missile belonging to Houthi militants and posed an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant ships in the region.

This is the third US military action against Iranian-backed militias in as many days: the US carried out strikes on Saturday against 36 Houthi targets in northern Yemen and on Friday carried out airstrikes on more than 85 targets in Syria and Iraq.

U.S. officials insist the strikes were carefully calibrated to avoid triggering an open confrontation with Iran and say they degraded the militias' ability to attack U.S. forces.

Yet the militias all remain formidable Iranian proxies, particularly the heavily armed Houthis in Yemen, and strikes against them risked provoking the kind of escalation of hostilities that President Biden has sought to avoid since Israel's war began. and Hamas in the Gaza Strip in October. .

During a four-day trip, Mr. Blinken is expected to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank. Its goal is in part to continue efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading, said Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman.

The secretary of state, Miller said, will also continue discussions with partners on how to establish a more integrated and peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians.

The most immediate goal, however, is to secure an agreement that would include the release of the more than 100 people still kidnapped in Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel and a humanitarian pause in the conflict to allow delivery of aid to Israel. civilians in Gaza.

Jake Sullivan, Mr. Biden's national security adviser, said on Sunday that ensuring more aid reaches civilians in Gaza would be a top priority for Mr. Blinken during his trip, including in meetings with the Israeli government. We want to make sure they have access to food, medicine, water, shelter and keep pushing until that's done, he said on CBS Face the Nation.

This is Mr. Blinkens' fifth trip to the region since the start of the war. His French counterpart, Stéphane Séjour, also began a tour of the Middle East, making his first stopover in Egypt on Sunday.

Friday's strikes were largely in retaliation for a drone attack by an Iranian-backed militia that killed three American soldiers in Jordan on January 28. U.S. officials later insisted there had been no behind-the-scenes discussions with Tehran or any sort of calm. agreement to avoid directly hitting Iran. And on Sunday, they warned that there was more to come.

The president was clear when he ordered them and when he carried them out that this was the beginning of our response and that more action would come, said Mr. Sullivan, the national security adviser , on CNN's State of the Union.

Mr. Sullivan said he did not want to telegraph our moves by revealing details of our future actions. But he added that the goal was to punish those who attack Americans without triggering a direct confrontation with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Sunday condemned the US-led strikes in Yemen, saying in a statement that they were fueling chaos, disorder, insecurity and instability. In the region.

The strikes are expected to prompt Iran to backtrack, fearing it risks armed war with a much greater power. But what its proxies, all of whom depend on Tehran for money, weapons and intelligence, might do is much harder to predict.

This is particularly true of the Houthis, who control parts of Yemen and have continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea since late last year, despite US and British strikes.

Neither U.S. nor Arab officials believe the Houthis' capabilities have been significantly degraded by the campaign, and the militants have vowed to continue targeting ships in the Red Sea, linking their fight to the Palestinian struggle against Israel in Gaza. . Their attacks shook the commercial shipping industry, forcing many ships to take long detours around the southern tip of Africa.

Confronting the Houthis is like fighting the fog, said Yoel Guzansky, a researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv. Even a determined effort to eliminate their stockpiles would take years, he warned. They have many small arms, which are easy to hide and hard to find, he said.

Reporting was written by Aaron Boxerman, Michael D. Shear, David E. Sanger and Farnaz Fassihi.

