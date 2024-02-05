US Senate releases agreement on border and Ukraine





By Sam Cabral and Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News, Washington

Getty Images More than 6.3 million migrants have entered the United States illegally since the start of 2021.

US senators unveiled a much-anticipated multi-party deal to combat illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border and, in exchange, provide new aid to Ukraine and Israel.

The bill would introduce much tougher measures to try to stem border crossings, which are at record levels.

This influx constitutes one of the biggest political problems facing Joe Biden.

The Democratic-led Senate will vote on the bill this week, but a senior Republican in the House of Representatives said the bill was doomed to failure.

“Let me be clear: The Senate border bill will NOT receive a vote in the House,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, House Majority Leader.

The massive $120 billion funding deal includes $60 billion to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and $14 billion for security assistance to Israel.

Military aid became part of a deal on the Mexican border because Republicans said they would not agree to more money being sent to Ukraine until steps were taken to resolve the migrant crisis.

Immigration has become the top issue driving Republicans to the polls to support former President Donald Trump, the favorite to take on Mr. Biden in the November general election.

Facing growing public anger over the influx of migrants, President Biden pledged in January to “close the border now and fix it quickly” if Congress sent a bill to his desk.

The bill, which senators from both parties spent months negotiating, was unveiled Sunday evening.

What is happening at the border?

Since President Biden took office in January 2021, more than 6.3 million migrants have been arrested while crossing illegally into the United States between ports of entry, according to Department of Homeland Security statistics , or DHS.

Of those, about 2.4 million have been allowed to enter the United States, where the majority are awaiting immigration court dates so they can file asylum claims. The system is so overwhelmed that it could take years.

A January poll by CBS – the BBC's US partner – showed that almost half of Americans view the situation at the border as a crisis, with 63% saying the administration should adopt “more hard”.

More than two-thirds of Americans said they disapprove of Mr. Biden's handling of the issue.

“Immigration is [Biden’s] Achilles' heel. He’s on the ropes on this,” said Tony Payan, director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at the Baker Institute at Rice University in Texas.

“Republicans have been very successful in keeping this issue in the headlines and linking Biden to what they call 'chaos' at the border and an 'invasion' of migrants.”

What's in the new deal?

The 370-page agreement will, in the words of Republican negotiator James Lankford, move from the current “catch and release” system to one in which migrants are detained and deported.

Senator Lankford negotiated the deal with fellow Democrat Chris Murphy and fellow independent Kyrsten Sinema.

If passed, it would be the biggest immigration reform since the Reagan era in the 1980s.

Among the deal's most significant changes is a new federal authority that mandates a full border closure when migrant crossings exceed the threshold of 5,000 in a week.

In practice, this would mean that migrants arriving in the United States illegally would no longer be allowed to seek asylum and would be deported shortly afterward.

Getty ImagesImmigration is the top issue driving Republican voters to the polls

Adam Isacson, a migration and borders expert at the Washington Office on Latin America, told the BBC the change would mark a “radical” departure from current norms.

The new bill, he says, returns to the spirit of the Trump presidency which took a particularly hard line on immigration, introducing Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allowed rapid deportation migrants.

Other reforms included in the deal include expedited decisions on asylum cases, limits on compassionate parole, expanded powers to expel migrants from the United States, stricter consequences for illegal crossings and even $650 million to build or strengthen miles of border wall.

Collectively, Mr. Isacson said these measures would, not long ago, have been widely considered unthinkable in American politics.

Before Donald Trump, these types of measures were not part of the mainstream debate, he said.

“Maybe this is something that people on the anti-immigration fringes have proposed. It really shows how much the window has changed.”

In endorsing the deal on Sunday, Mr. Biden called it “the toughest and fairest border reform” in decades.

“This would give me, as president, new emergency authority to close the border when it is saturated. Bring it to my desk so I can sign it into law immediately.”

And after?

The bill needs at least 60 votes to pass the 100-member Senate.

But widespread opposition to the deal among House Republicans means the immigration bill is unlikely to become law.

Even before its details were announced and his colleague Mr. Scalise opposed it, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that the deal would be “dead on arrival” in the House.

That Republican opposition has prompted Democrats to accuse Mr. Johnson and others of bowing to pressure from Mr. Trump, who has urged his allies on Capitol Hill to reject the bill.

“Call this a ‘stupid bill’ and make sure it doesn’t pass,” the ex-president wrote on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, saying the deal “will make things MUCH WORSE.” .

Experts say Mr. Trump's influence has cast a shadow over the negotiations.

“Letting the Biden administration run with the wind is exactly what the Trump campaign wants,” Mr. Isacson said.

“This kind of status quo, they want more chaos during the campaign.”

