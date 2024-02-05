US Senate releases security bill including aid to Ukraine, Israel





A newly released security bill from the U.S. Senate faces an uncertain future Monday, despite months of negotiations over the bipartisan measure that includes billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine, Israel and humanitarian aid, as well as reforms for asylum seekers to the U.S.-Mexico agreement. border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set a first vote on the measure for Wednesday, saying the bill's priorities are too important to ignore and too vital to allow politics to get in the way.

He called the legislation a monumental step toward strengthening Americas national security abroad and along our borders.

But shortly after the bill was released Sunday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that if it passed the Democratic-majority Senate and reached the Republican-majority House, it would be dead as soon as His arrival.

For Ukraine, the bill provides $60 billion to support its fight against Russia, while Israel would receive $14 billion in security aid and $10 billion would be spent on humanitarian aid to civilians in conflict zones such as Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Another $2.4 billion would fund U.S. military efforts to counter attacks in the Red Sea, while $4.8 billion would support partners facing Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

Senate negotiators worked to bring together several priorities pushed by President Joe Biden, including funding that would restart U.S. munitions and missile shipments to Ukraine. Republicans insisted the package also included measures to combat the thousands of people crossing the southern border illegally.

House Republicans and former President Donald Trump have criticized the Senate's efforts as not doing enough to ensure border security.

This bill is even worse than we expected and will not end the border disaster created by the president, Johnson said on X.

Biden praised the Senate bill, saying it includes the toughest and fairest package of border reforms in decades.

Now House Republicans must decide. Do they want to solve the problem? Or do they want to continue playing politics with the border? Biden said in a statement. I took my decision. I am ready to solve the problem. I am ready to secure the border.

The measure includes a stricter and faster process for asylum seekers to have their applications examined, and those who pass the initial screening become eligible for a work permit. Asylum interviews would take place within days of arrival, and final decisions would be made within a few months. Currently, the entire process can take years.

Additionally, on days when the five-day average of illegal border crossings exceeds 5,000 per day, the president would have the authority to automatically expel those who cross the border illegally without giving them the opportunity to file for asylum. . Migrants would still be allowed to travel to ports of entry to attempt to seek asylum.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed support for the bill, saying the Senate must prepare to act.

The sovereignty of the Americas is being tested here at home, and our credibility is being tested by emboldened adversaries around the world, McConnell said in a statement. The challenges we face will not solve themselves, and our adversaries will not wait for America to muster the resolve to meet them.

Some information on this story comes from the Associated Press and Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-senate-unveils-118-billion-bipartisan-bill-to-tighten-border-security-aid-ukraine-and-israel/7470928.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos