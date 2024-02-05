Latest Money: Britain's pension age should be raised to 71, experts say | uk news





Weekend Money: Yoga practice, chocolate making, wine bar – a business born from lockdown boredom.

Written by Emily Mee, Money Team

There is one thing that can stand in the way of many people dreaming of starting a business. It's simply about taking your time.

But when COVID-19 hit, many people realized they only had time left.

And while some of us have used the lockdown to perfect our banana bread skills and watch lots of Netflix, others have taken action to start their own ventures. 2020 ended as a record year for startups.

But will they survive when normality, or the new normal, arrives?

Sia Smith, founder of Finley's wine bar and store.

Australian Sia Smith grew up in the hotel industry and always dreamed of opening her own wine bar.

She thought this was a “delusion” that would happen “a very long time” later, but when COVID-19 hit and she was laid off from her job, something changed.

She bought a better bottle of wine during lockdown because she wasn't spending money on going out, and had a “lightbulb moment” as she sat there sipping her drink.

With some free time on her hands, she realized this was a better opportunity than ever to start her dream business.

After rigorous research, planning and the support of a government start-up loan, Finley's wine bar in Hoxton, east London, was born.

It is described as a neighborhood wine bar and store that sells only wines owned by or made by women.

After a few years, Mr Smith said he had received “a lot of positive feedback” and the bar had a “really nice” crowd of regulars and locals.

Keith Tiplady, founder of Indulgent Chocolates

For Keith Tiplady, the business of lockdown was something he had never thought about before.

He had been laid off from his project manager position during the lockdown and needed more income.

His wife was just starting a home baking business at the time, so he bought her a chocolate tempering machine to create chocolate curls on the top of the cake.

“It was used, but I thought it was too expensive to just sit around most of the time, so I started playing around with it,” he says.

Deciding to see “how far I can push it,” he began selling his chocolates to friends and family and then to local markets.

Chocolates with ingredients like flavored ganache, Nutella and Biscoff quickly became popular, especially after he was featured in news stories.

He started Indulgent Chocolates from home while looking after his young twins, but opened a shop in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, a year later.

He says the high street is a “difficult market to break into now” as shoppers' habits change, but he is hosting chocolate workshops in stores and trying to attract more corporate customers.

Florence Achery, founder of Yoga Retreats & More

After returning from a yoga retreat in India in March 2020, Florence Achery knew she would be returning home without a job.

She was freelancing as an interior designer, but the company she was working for decided to lay off a lot of people. And she spent the days leading up to lockdown “completely panicking”.

But there was also a glimmer of hope. It was finally an opportunity for her to start her own yoga retreat business, something she had dreamed of doing for years.

“I woke up one morning and it occurred to me that the universe was telling me something: I would never have this much free time again.” She describes the situation as a “now or never” situation.

Mr. Achery designed the website himself for just $500.

Many people she spoke with laughed and said starting a travel business during COVID-19 was crazy. But she said she “wanted to prove people wrong.”

The first retreat was held in Cumbria in November 2021 and was an immediate hit.

Since then, all retreats have sold out and there are nine group trips this year to Cumbria, Devon and Rajasthan in northern India, Mr Achery says.

She also raises money for charity for each place sold, totaling over 2,000 so far.

