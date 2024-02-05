US Senate unveils $118 billion deal on border and aid to Israel, Ukraine | Political news





President Joe Biden is urging Congress to quickly pass the bill after months of wrangling over immigration and support for Kyiv.

The U.S. Senate has unveiled a $118 billion bipartisan deal that would strengthen border security and provide wartime aid to Israel and Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate have pushed to resupply Ukraine with war aid, but have faced resistance from conservative Republicans who have insisted on measures to combat illegal immigration to the border with Mexico.

The bill announced Sunday would provide $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, whose efforts to repel the Russian invasion have been hampered by a halt to U.S. deliveries of munitions and missiles.

The deal would also provide $14.1 billion in military aid to Israel: $2.44 billion to provide security in the Red Sea, where Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched dozens of attacks on commercial shipping, and $4.83 billion to support partners in Asia, where tensions have increased between China. and Taiwan.

Under the agreement, the president would be granted new powers to immediately expel migrants if authorities are overwhelmed with asylum requests and asylum requests at the border would be subject to faster and stricter enforcement.

Illegal immigration is expected to be a key issue in November's presidential election, with Republican candidate Donald Trump campaigning heavily on allegations of an invasion from the southern border.

Biden on Sunday urged Congress to quickly pass the deal so he can sign it, warning Republicans who have expressed concern about border security that doing nothing is not an option.

We have now reached agreement on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest package of border reforms in decades. I strongly support him, Biden said in a statement.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would seek to vote on the bill Wednesday, describing the package as a monumental step toward strengthening America's national security abroad and along our borders.

This is one of the most necessary and important pieces of legislation proposed by Congress in years to ensure America's future prosperity and security, Schumer said in a statement.

Despite support from leading Democrats, the bill faces uncertain prospects in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold the majority.

I've seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected and will not be enough to end the border disaster the president has created. As the lead Democratic negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, the border never closes.

If this bill reaches the House, it will be

Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that the Senate deal would be dead on arrival if it reached his Republican-controlled chamber.

I've seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected and will fail to end the border disaster created by the president, Johnson said on X. As the lead Democratic negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, the border never closes.

The bill could also face resistance from some Democrats because of providing more military aid to Israel, which is under increasing international pressure due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, called for eliminating the $10 billion for offensive weapons while retaining funds for defensive systems.

