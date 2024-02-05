Sullivan vows further action after US carries out retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked militia targets





The United States will take further action after carrying out major airstrikes this weekend against Iranian-backed militias that have carried out attacks on American troops in the Middle East, the national security adviser said on Sunday Jake Sullivan.

“I would just say that the president was clear when he ordered them and when he led them that this was the beginning of our response and that there would be further action to come,” Sullivan said to Dana Bash on CNN about the State of the Union.

Sullivan, in response to Bash's question whether that meant the U.S. was planning additional strikes, replied: “It means we will take further action.”

I'm obviously not going to describe the character of this action because I don't want to telegraph our moves, he said.

Sullivan's comments come after the United States adopted a multi-layered response to the drone attack that killed three U.S. service members and injured more than 40 others last week. The attack resulted in the worst loss of U.S. military lives in the region in nearly three years and the first U.S. military deaths since the start of the Gaza war.

The United States struck 85 targets in seven locations in Iraq and Syria on Friday, a significant escalation of tensions between the United States and Iranian-backed groups attacking American bases in the region to protest the war Israeli in Gaza. Thought to be funded and trained by Iran, these groups view the United States as responsible for Israel's actions in supplying weapons to the Jewish state and failing to impose a ceasefire.

US strikes have killed at least 16 people in Iraq, including civilians, and injured 25 others, the Iraqi government announced on Friday. The attacks hit areas near the border with Syria and targeted facilities used by Al Hashd al Shabi, or Iran-linked popular mobilization units, in the Iraqi town of Al-Qaim, Iraqi officials said.

The United States is still assessing the damage caused by Friday night's strikes in Iraq and Syria, Sullivan said, and our CENTCOM, Central Command, is reviewing the capabilities we have reduced and the losses that have been suffered.

CNN cannot independently verify the number or nature of the victims.

The next day, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out strikes against at least 30 Houthi targets in Yemen from air and ground platforms, including warplanes, with support from several other countries.

Saturday's strikes specifically targeted Houthi weapons storage facilities and equipment. The Houthis responded by saying they would not stop until Israel ended its operations in Gaza.

As for whether the United States is now embroiled in a regional conflict, Sullivan argued that attacks by Iranian-backed militias against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria are distinct from Houthi strikes against maritime vessels. Red, calling them separate but related challenges.

But he added that Tehran was at the center of most of this.

Iran bears significant and pernicious responsibility for much of the instability in the Middle East, he said. And that must be factored into how we approach everything we do and how Israel must approach everything it does.

The Biden administration is threading a needle: It wants to deter and stop further attacks, but avoid full-scale conflict with Iran in a region already gripped by ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

We do not intend to take the United States to war, Sullivan said. We will therefore continue to pursue a policy which goes in these two directions simultaneously, which responds with force and clarity, as we did on Friday evening, but which also continues to adopt an approach which does not lead to the withdrawal of the States- United. in a war we have seen too often in the Middle East.

Asked whether the United States would rule out strikes inside Iran, Sullivan said he was not going to speak out and rule out activity anywhere, but that the president would do whatever he wanted. he considers it necessary to do.

A senior administration official previously confirmed to CNN that the United States would not attack Iranian soil and would focus only on targets outside the country.

Tehran has repeatedly said it does not seek conflict. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Friday that his country would not start a war but would respond firmly to it.

CNN's Jack Forrest, Haley Britzky, Kevin Liptak, Oren Liebermann and Nadeen Ebrahim contributed to this report.

