US senators unveil $118.3 billion funding bill for Ukraine, Israel and borders





US senators on Sunday released the text of a highly anticipated deal that would unlock billions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine and Israel while strengthening US border laws, but the House's top Republican said quickly promised to shoot him down.

3 minutes

The national security supplemental budget provides total funding of $118.3 billion, including $60 billion to support war-torn Ukraine, which matches the White House request, and $14.1 billion dollars for security assistance to Israel, according to a summary released by Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray.

The legislation also includes $20.2 billion for U.S. border security and myriad immigration policy changes agreed to by Democratic and Republican negotiators.

More importantly, it would give President Joe Biden the power to reject asylum seekers if the number of illegal border crossings reaches more than 5,000 per week — a figure exceeded several times in recent months.

“Biden would immediately use this authority — which would mean people crossing the border would generally not be eligible for asylum — if crossings were at current levels,” a White House official told reporters on Sunday.

It's unclear whether the 370-page bill will have the 60 support it will need to advance to the first procedural vote in the 100-seat Democratic-controlled Senate, expected no later than Wednesday.

Its prospects, or lack thereof, are clearer in the Republican-controlled House, with Speaker Mike Johnson quickly declaring that it would be “dead on arrival” in its current form.

Senators have been negotiating a deal to combat illegal immigration for months, with Republicans insisting on stronger border security in exchange for approving Biden's funding request for Kyiv.

Biden said in a statement that he strongly supported the deal, which would help Ukraine “defend itself against Russia's aggression” and “include the toughest and fairest package of border reforms in decades.” decades.”

He urged Republicans — who have been pressured by White House candidate Donald Trump to oppose the deal — to support the bipartisan package.

“If you believe, as I do, that we need to secure the border now, doing nothing is not an option,” he said.

“Detain and deport”

Biden has pledged to restore “humanity” to immigration, ending controversial Trump-era policies that led to the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

But Republicans view his mandate as a failure, pointing to statistics showing that border agents stopped illegal migrants a record 302,000 times in December.

“This bill is even worse than we expected and will not be enough to end the border disaster the president created,” Johnson said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

For months, polls have shown that Americans list the migrant crisis as one of their top concerns — and blame Democrats mostly for it.

The immigration reform that resulted in the bill has been described by both parties as constituting the strictest border policy changes in recent memory.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to close our open border and give future administrations the effective tools they need to end border chaos and protect our nation,” said Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma. , main Republican negotiator. A declaration.

He said the bill would put “a lot of new enforcement tools in the hands of a future administration” and change the U.S. “catch and release” policy, which allows undocumented migrants to remain at large while awaiting their appearance in court, to be “detained”. and expel.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the bill a “monumental measure” and warned Republicans against the knee-jerk reaction of trying to defeat it simply because Trump opposes it.

“Senators must silence those who want this deal to fail for their own political agendas,” Schumer said.

Trump — who is poised to secure the Republican presidential nomination and is desperate to prevent Biden from achieving a legislative victory — has come out loud and clear against the bill.

“As the leader of our party, there is no way I will support this horrible betrayal of America by open borders,” Trump said in a recent speech in Las Vegas.

If the deal fails in either chamber, Democrats will say that Republicans, after spending two years attacking Biden over rising migrant numbers, abandoned a major priority simply to bend to Trump's ambitions in the White House.

(AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20240205-us-senate-unveils-118-3-billion-funding-bill-for-ukraine-israel-and-border The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos