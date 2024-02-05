The UK has reached its one million EV target as the new car market grows.





The UK's one millionth EV was registered in January, with the overall new car market growing by 8.2%. Private retail demand declined as vehicles drove all of the month's growth. The market forecast for 2024 remains at 1.97 million units, with BEVs accounting for between one-sixth and more than one-fifth.

The UK's millionth battery electric vehicle (BEV) was launched in January 2024, with the new car market growing by 8.2% in the month, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In the first month of the year, 142,876 new vehicles were registered, an increase of 10,882 on January 2023, the best performance for the month since 2020 and the 18th consecutive month of growth. This increase was driven entirely by the vehicle market, which increased by 29.9%, while private retail share decreased by -15.8%. The vehicles accounted for more than six in 10 new cars registered (63.2%), up from more than half (52.7%) last year.

Additionally, the market has barely reached the million BEV registrations expected since records began. An estimated 20,935 BEVs were registered in January, up 21.0% year-on-year and bringing the total since 2002 to 1,001,677. This demonstrates the commitment of manufacturers to offer more and more zero-emission models.1 BEV market share also increased in January. This represents an increase of 14.7% year-on-year, but is lower than the overall 2023 performance of 16.5%. Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) recorded a sales increase of 31.1%, accounting for 8.4% of the market share, while hybrid (HEV) sales decreased by -1.2%, recording a market share of 13.1%.

Volatility in BEV supply has been expected and is likely to continue as manufacturers adjust their product allocations following the final resolution on UK-EU rules of origin, which threatened to limit their affordability by imposing tariffs on EVs. However, while fleet and business demand for BEVs increased by 41.7% in January, registrations from private buyers fell by -25.1%, a continuing trend that is undermining the UK's ability to achieve net zero.2

The UK is now the only major market with a combined 2035 sales end date and mandatory zero-emission vehicle market share, but without significant consumer incentives. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that individual buyers need more support to make the transition. Ahead of next month's budget, the industry is calling on the government to support consumers by temporarily halving VAT on new BEV purchases. Such a move would cost the Treasury an average of 1,125 cars. This is less than the cost of previous plug-in car subsidies and will put more than 250,000 electric cars on the road rather than petrol or diesel cars. In addition to what was already expected, it is also possible at the end of 2026. Not only will this save more than 5 million tonnes of CO2 over that period3, it also means the next million EVs could be delivered in just two years.

The temporary reduction in VAT on EVs will partly reflect tax exemptions already available to consumers for other carbon reduction technologies such as heat pumps. Supporting today's EV consumers will ensure wider benefits, including increasing the supply of used EVs and expanding the overall market, making it more attractive for charging and manufacturing investment and reducing the UK's carbon footprint.

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said:

It took more than 20 years to reach the million EV target, but with the right policies, we can double that success in just two years. Market growth depends on the current companies and vehicles. The government should therefore use the upcoming budget to support private EV buyers and temporarily halve VAT to reduce carbon, stimulate economic growth and help everyone make the transition. Manufacturers have been asked to supply vehicles and now we are asking governments to ensure consumers can buy vehicles that rely on net zero.

In the recent 2024 new car market forecast, total sales volume was estimated at 1,974,000 units, an increase of 4,000 units from the October forecast, but this year's market share was lowered to 21.0% according to the BEV forecast. It was expected to be 22.3% in October and 23.3% a year ago. While demand is limited by a number of factors such as high energy prices, inflation and interest rates, charging anxiety and mixed messages from governments, 100,000 more BEVs will be added in 2024 compared to last year, for a total of 414,000 or one in five new vehicles. will increase further. automobile. This volume will increase further once VAT relief for EVs is introduced.

1 Based on BEV registrations since 20022 Private BEV registrations in 2024: 4,013; 2023: 5,358 units, ​​16,922 vehicles/commercial units, relatively 11,939 units 3 Based on SMMT analysis

