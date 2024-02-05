Grant Shapps says Britain and the US are 'not escalating' their attacks on Yemen's Houthis.





A British Ministry of Defense RAF Typhoon FGR4 flew from a Cyprus air force base to take part in the attack.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said recent attacks on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen were “not an escalation” in the conflict.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed three sites were hit by RAF Typhoon jets on Saturday night.

More than 30 targets were hit in the third joint UK-US strike against the Iran-backed group.

This comes after the United States struck Syria and Iraq with deadly attacks on U.S. military bases last Friday.

On Saturday, 36 Houthi targets across 13 regions in Yemen were hit by airstrikes from a coalition of eight countries.

Houthi rebels have been targeting ships they say have links to Israel and the West traveling through the vital Red Sea trade route.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said recent attacks on British and international shipping were “unacceptable”. “It is our duty to protect innocent life and preserve freedom,” he said.

Shapps said the attack was not an escalation of hostilities but was designed “to protect innocent life and preserve freedom of navigation.”

He added that he was confident they had “further degraded the capabilities of the Houthis.”

The British and American attack was supported by troops from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

In a joint statement, the countries said they were taking action in response to ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

They said they specifically targeted sites associated with “deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, and radars.”

The Ministry of Defense said the RAF Typhoon FGR4, flown from the RAF Akrotiri military base in Cyprus, had struck three of the targets “identified through careful intelligence analysis”.

These include two bases in As Salif and Al Munirah, which Britain believes were used to control Houthi drones, and one in Bani. There are also a “significant” number of targets.

The Defense Ministry said the airstrikes were “planned very carefully to minimize the risk of civilian casualties.”

Foreign Secretary Sir Cameron said Houthi attacks “must stop”, saying Saturday's third joint airstrikes by Britain and the United States followed “repeated warnings” against the group.

“Their reckless actions are putting innocent lives at risk, threatening freedom of navigation and destabilizing the region,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

An RAF British Typhoon takes off from RAF Akrotiri military base in Cyprus.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Houthis had sent a message that they would “continue to suffer further consequences” if they did not stop their Red Sea offensive.

This joint action took place a day after the United States began its own airstrikes in Syria and Iraq.

They targeted Iran-backed militias and accused the United States of killing three soldiers in a drone strike on a U.S. military base.

Iran, which previously denied any role in the drone strike, said the attack “will have no other consequences than escalating tensions and instability in the region.”

After days of action by Britain and the United States against groups backed by Iran, Sir Cameron told the Sunday Times that Iran “must be held accountable” for its proxies.

“We must send the strongest signal to Iran that what they are doing through their proxies is unacceptable,” he said.

Sir Cameron said he told Iran's foreign secretary: “You created them, you supported them, you funded them, you provided them with the weapons and ultimately you will be held accountable for what they do.”

Watch: Ros Atkins explains Iran, its proxies and the 'axis of resistance'.

Houthi rebels began attacking commercial ships in November last year in response to Israel's ground force operations in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, the group has carried out dozens of attacks on commercial oil tankers transiting the Red Sea, one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

In response, the United States and Britain began airstrikes against dozens of Houthi rebel targets on January 11.

