For American aircraft carrier pilots, an arduous mission to track Houthi missiles and drones





ABOARD THE USS EISENHOWER in the Red Sea For pilots aboard this nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea require adapting their high-tech training to an unexpected and new mission potentially frustrating.

We have not trained to come to the southern Red Sea and do what we are doing now, said Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Keating, F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot. When we arrived here, we had a lot of unknowns. »

Keating, who goes by Sunshine, struck an optimistic tone when asked about the pilots' ambitious goal: to locate and destroy hidden arms depots in Houthi-controlled Yemen, a country famous for its rugged terrain. rugged mountainous.

We are able to adapt and adapt to the missions given to us,” said Keating, who also serves as the squadron’s training officer. “And to me, that’s probably the coolest thing we’ve seen here.”

On Saturday evening, more than two dozen F/A-18 Super Hornet fighters and support aircraft took off from Eisenhower to take part in a joint U.S.-British mission to target Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles and drones that Houthi forces used to strike 30 countries. cargo ships in the Red Sea since November 19. Along with the airstrikes, US destroyers accompanying the aircraft carrier fired Tomahawk missiles at Houthi targets on land.

NBC News is the only news organization integrated with U.S. naval forces in the Red Sea as they attempt to curtail Houthi strikes.

In total, the United States and the United Kingdom struck 36 Houthi targets in 13 locations in Yemen, U.S. officials said. Despite U.S.-led airstrikes, Houthi militants in Yemen issued statements of defiance on Saturday and Sunday, vowing to continue their attacks in the Red Sea. until Israel ends its military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Navy Capt. Marvin Scott, commander of Carrier Air Wing Three, said in an interview that we are constantly planning.”

Captain Marvin Scott. Courtesy of Captain Marvin. Scott via US Navy

We're planning for all sorts of contingencies as we develop military targets throughout Iran-backed Houthi-controlled Yemen, Scott said. We are constantly looking for ways to provide options for our civilian leaders to degrade their capabilities.

Scott, who has years of experience as a fighter pilot, said Saturday's airstrikes in Yemen were effective. Yes, I would call last night's mission a success, he said. We destroyed every target we tried to hit.

In some ways, the mission of Keating, Scott and other American pilots is not new. For more than two decades, U.S. warplanes operating from aircraft carriers in the Middle East have carried out airstrikes against Islamic State group militants in Iraq and Syria, Saddam Hussein's forces in Iraq and fighters Taliban in Afghanistan, as well as other missions.

In these cases, fighter jets frequently worked with U.S. troops or other partners on the ground to help identify targets. Keating and other pilots lack this type of support in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

It remains unclear whether intensified airstrikes will quell Houthi attacks on commercial cargo ships. Military analysts say the Houthis, who have been fighting a Saudi-led coalition for years, are capable of withstanding air raids. Last year, the Saudis, unable to completely defeat the Houthis, agreed to peace talks.

Houthi attacks with Iranian-supplied missiles and drones have forced Maersk and other shipping companies to divert their ships to longer and more expensive routes. Around 12% of global shipping passes through this strategic waterway daily; and strikes pose a growing threat to supply chains and could trigger higher consumer prices.

American pilots also have other tasks: defending the navy flotilla in the Red Sea against the arrival of anti-ship missiles or Houthi drones, coming to the aid of threatened commercial ships and flying over the area to demonstrate that the Red Sea is safe for civil navigation.

We will be airborne and then, if requested, we will change our position to protect ships in distress if necessary,” Keating said. “Our presence is the important thing that enhances the security of operations in the southern Red Sea .

Each mission can last one to six hours, officers said in interviews. Planning begins about 12 hours before takeoff, with a pilot meeting to define their task. The pilots then meet with an intelligence team, examining possible threats and targets. Several hours in advance, the pilots brief the crew, then head to their planes about an hour before taking off from the deck of the Eisenhower.

The Navy strike missions flown in recent days were the first combat experience for some junior officers aboard the Eisenhower, but pilots and crews say they believe they will successfully complete their mission.

An MH-60-S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Combat Squadron HSC 8 takes off from the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage December 3, 2014.Reuters

Navy Lt. Cmdr. Alex Morgan, helicopter pilot and squadron maintenance officer, flew an MH-60 Sierra helicopter during the Saturday evening mission. His responsibility was to rescue all pilots whose planes had been shot down. Helicopters are therefore the first machines to take off from the aircraft carrier and the last to return.

Armed with missiles, rockets, a cannon, and cannons mounted near the gate, the helicopters are also sometimes launched to defend the aircraft carrier. At other times, they deliver supplies to ships.

We are always ready to provide relief, regardless of location or whatever adversary may be in the vicinity, Morgan said.

Keating, when asked if he was afraid of flying combat, replied: No, I would say there is no fear. There's just anxiety coupled with nervous energy to make sure we don't let this team down.

With so much happening so quickly, he said, the key was to focus on the immediate task at hand.

“There are a lot of sights and sounds that will stay with me forever,” he said. “Seeing standard missiles launched from ships, seeing missiles launched from planes, seeing bombs dropped from planes, the explosions associated with all of those things. You actually hear the noises in the jet.”

When pilots return from a strike, they review operations and refine their tactics for next time, Keating said. And the planning cycle begins again.

The most important part is you'll come back and debrief this event,” Keating said. “You'll get lessons learned and avenues for moving forward to make sure you continue to improve what you're doing here .”

Courtney Kube reported from the USS Eisenhower and Dan De Luce reported from Washington.

