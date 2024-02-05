Syria: 6 Kurdish fighters killed on a base housing American troops





BEIRUT (AP) A drone attack on a base housing U.S. troops in eastern Syria killed six allied Kurdish fighters Sunday night, in the first significant attack in Syria or Iraq since the United States launched retaliatory strikes this weekend against Iranian-backed militias. targeting its forces in the region.

The U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday the attack hit a training ground at al-Omar base in Deir el-Zour province, in eastern Syria, where the forces' commando units are trained. No casualties were reported among American troops.

An Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a video claiming responsibility for the attack and showing them launching a drone from an unspecified location.

In late January, a drone attack by the same group killed three American soldiers and injured dozens more at a desert base in Jordan. The U.S. military has launched dozens of retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militant groups in western Iraq and eastern Syria and also hit the Houthis in Yemen.

The SDF initially blamed Syrian regime-backed mercenaries for carrying out Sunday's attack, but in a second statement blamed Iranian-backed militias after investigating the attack.

The umbrella group has launched dozens of drone attacks against U.S. military bases and troops in Iraq and Syria, and called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from both countries.

The attack comes as tensions flare in the Middle East amid the war between Israel and Hamas, sparked by Hamas's rampage in southern Israel on October 7.

Separately, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition body, said at least seven SDF fighters were killed in Sunday's attack and at least 18 others were injured, some in critical condition.

Sunday night's attack came two days after the U.S. military carried out strikes against Iran-linked militant targets in Syria and Iraq.

The FDS said it had the right to respond to the attack.

The US military said it struck four anti-ship missiles on Sunday that were prepared to be fired at ships in the Red Sea from areas controlled by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

In a statement released Monday morning, U.S. Central Command said the strikes were an act of self-defense and occurred after forces determined the missiles posed an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant ships. In the region.

Sunday's strikes came a day after the United States and Britain launched a second wave of strikes against the Houthis, aimed at degrading the Iran-backed group's capabilities to attack ships in the sea Red. The United States and Britain said they hit 36 ​​Houthi targets.

Associated Press journalist Samy Magdy contributed to this report from Cairo.

