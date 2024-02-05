Met Office issues weather warning for 'significantly heavy snowfall' across UK





Most parts of the UK saw snow in January, including the Peak Forest Canal in Marple, Stockport, Greater Manchester. (Alami)

Parts of England will see snow over the next few days, with “significant snow” expected to fall across the country from the weekend, forecasters said.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for snow cover in Wales, the Midlands, Yorkshire, the North East, North West and East England on Thursday and Friday.

A separate warning has been issued for ice in Scotland on Tuesday evening, where temperatures in rural areas could drop to minus 10 degrees Celsius.

A yellow weather warning means there is a small chance of power outages, travel delays and rural areas being closed due to snow.

But this week's snow is just the beginning of the deluge, with more snow expected to fall across the country starting this weekend.

In its long-term forecast for Friday February 9 to Sunday February 18, the Met Office said: “The cold air already forming across northern England is likely to expand to all regions by next weekend.”

“If that happens, there is a risk of significant snowfall in parts of the UK, perhaps the most vulnerable central areas.”

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that there will be a lot of cold waves in the northern part of the country over the next nine days, and that the northeast will be the main area where snow falls.

The southernmost part of England will see some rain and near average temperatures over the weekend, with cold air reaching there early next week.

“Temperatures were initially rather mild in the south, and probably very cold in the north.”

Met Office deputy meteorologist Chris Almond said: “The snow risk will potentially have a greater impact from Thursday as milder air attempts to move in from the south again, bumping into cold air and increasing the likelihood of snow accumulating on the leading edge.”

“There are still many details to work out, but the initial risk of snow looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.”

Snow is expected to fall across the UK on Thursday and Friday. (Meteorological Administration)

According to the Met Office, Yahoo analyzes the weather in each region of the UK.

London and the South East

The weather will remain clear for a while in the morning, but clouds will increase during the day. The weather will remain mostly dry, with some rain and drizzle expected along the southern coast. breeze. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tuesday will start cloudy with rain in the late afternoon, with persistent and heavy rain at times. Rain will gradually ease in the south overnight. Strong winds will ease as the rain eases. Maximum temperature 13C.

Rain will taper off from the south on Wednesday morning, with winds easing and gradually clearing in the afternoon. Rain continues on Thursday and Friday, with occasional downpours. Stay warm and refreshed.

southwest

Today is generally cloudy with some rain at times, mainly in the highlands. Brighter breaks are possible, especially on the east side of the hill. Although it is windy and windy, it is another mild day in February. Maximum temperature 11C.

It will be windy again on Tuesday, with winds becoming stronger and coastal gales possible. Mostly dry and cloudy with a few brighter spells and a chance of showers. It rains around evening. Maximum temperature 13C.

On Wednesday it rained overnight before the winds eased and cooled off. Although mild, the week ends unsettled with heavy rain and more windy weather.

midlands

For some people, it may start out bright or clear, but then tend to quickly become cloudy again. After that, conditions remained mostly cloudy, gray and mild throughout the day. Rather, it is very windy. Maximum temperature 11C.

By Tuesday morning the clouds will clear at times making places brighter, but clouds will thicken in the afternoon with heavy rain expected. Mild but windy. Maximum temperature 12C.

Drier and brighter on Wednesday, with frost at first. There is some uncertainty to end the week, but it will probably be unsettled and breezy with some rain and snow.

northeastward

Another somewhat cloudy day with the best breaks in the east and west, with drizzle and light rain continuing to affect the Pennines throughout the day. Strong winds continue to blow, especially in the western highlands. Maximum temperature 11C.

Tuesday starts off moist with heavy rain at times. The rain will slowly settle south throughout the afternoon, with brighter weather likely to follow. The wind has died down but is still breezy. Maximum temperature 10C.

Wednesday started frosty, the wind and sunshine lightened. Rain will spread north on Thursday, bringing a risk of snow, before settling back south on Friday. Brighter spells and snow showers will follow.

On a bright winter morning, a jogger walks past snowdrops in Warwick's St Nicholas Park. (PA Images via Getty Images)

northwest

Bright to clear weather begins early today, especially in the southern parts of the region. Otherwise it's cloudy and mild with scattered drizzle, mostly over the hills. There may be some places where it is windy with strong winds. Maximum temperature 11C.

Rain will continue to move south across the region on Tuesday, with a chance of wintry conditions at the highest elevations. The wind gets lighter and colder. Maximum temperature 11C.

Wednesday was mostly dry and bright after a frost. The end of the week is uncertain, but a bit of rain and snow could make things uneasy, cold and disruptive to places.

The Granite City

A cloudy day with rain, still quite mild. Fresh, strong southwest wind. Maximum temperature 10C. Tuesday is a cold, mainly dry and much brighter day. A few showers are possible. Maximum temperature 5C.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and cold with a few showers. Thursday and Friday will be mainly dry and cold, with a chance of snow for a while.

People use umbrellas to protect themselves from rain in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. (Alami)

Northern Ireland

Cloudy and mostly dry, with occasional brightening along the east coast. Fresh, occasionally strong south-westerly winds. Another mild day. Maximum temperature 12C.

On Tuesday the rain will clear overnight and we'll have a dry, cold day with some dull sunshine. Maximum temperature 7C.

Wednesday will be mainly dry and cold with a chance of wintry showers. Rain, sleet and snow are expected further north on Thursday and Friday.

Wales

Today is generally cloudy with intermittent rain in the highlands. Brighter breaks are possible, especially at the beginning and east of the hills. Although it is windy and windy, it is another mild day in February. Maximum temperature 10C.

Brighter weather in the east Tuesday morning. Otherwise cloudy, with heavy rain in the north starting in the afternoon and in the south in the evening. It's windy and coastal gales are blowing. Maximum temperature 12C.

Drier and brighter on Wednesday, with frost at first. There is some uncertainty to end the week, but it will probably be unsettled and breezy with some rain and snow.

