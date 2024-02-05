Iran-backed group claims strike on Syrian base used by US as Israel-Hamas war fuels risky retaliation





Erbil, Iraq — An Iranian-backed militia in Iraq claimed responsibility Monday for a drone strike on a base in eastern Syria used by U.S. troops that killed six American-allied Kurdish fighters. The attack, which caused no American casualties, appeared to be the first significant response by what the United States calls Iran's proxy groups to U.S. airstrikes against militias in the region.

The United States on Friday began striking militias of an umbrella group known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, in response to the groups' intensifying attacks on American bases in the region – including the deadly drone strike on base in Jordan that killed three people. American soldiers on January 28.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Monday that a drone had struck a training ground at the al-Omar base in eastern Deir el-Zour province the previous night. Syria. The SDF trains commandos there, and some of the approximately 900 U.S. troops deployed to Syria as part of the ongoing mission against ISIS are based there.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a video claiming responsibility for the attack, which included purported footage of the drone being launched from an unspecified location.

The United States appears to be carefully calibrating its response to attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis 02:22

With its weekend strikes against militias in Iraq and Syria – and its ongoing strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen who have been targeting ships in the Red Sea for months – the United States has continued its retaliation against affiliates of Iran in a large geographical area. . All of these groups say they are attacking US and Israeli interests in solidarity with the Palestinians, as Israel continues its war against Hamas, also backed by Iran, in the Gaza Strip.

The United States and the United Kingdom launched strikes on 36 Houthi targets on Saturday evening, targeting missile launchers and radar systems in the large part of Yemen controlled by Shiite Muslim rebels.

The Houthis' slogan includes calls for “death to America” ​​and “death to Israel.” The group vowed that the strikes “would not go unpunished,” and hours later, U.S. forces said they had hit several Houthi cruise missiles that were ready to be launched against ships in the Red Sea, where military vessels Americans are currently deployed.

The Houthis receive most of their equipment and funding from Iran, according to the U.S. government.

The attack to neutralize Houthi cruise missiles – one of several pre-emptive strikes carried out in Yemen by US and British forces in recent weeks – came just a day after the US announced it had struck 85 targets in Iraq and across the Syrian border. The strikes were in retaliation for the deadly attack on U.S. troops just over a week ago in Jordan, and President Biden has pledged to continue retaliating against the militias when the U.S. military sees fit. .

US launches retaliatory strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria 03:49

The United States has reported about 170 attacks against American forces in this region by Iranian-backed groups since the war between Israel and Hamas was sparked by the Palestinian militant group's brutal October 7 terrorist attack in southern Israel.

Iran has repeatedly denied any role in the increase in violence and when CBS News interviewed the country's foreign minister in November, he rejected the idea that Iran had proxy groups and said that militias in Iraq and Syria attacking American interests had “made their own decisions.”

Senior U.S. and Iranian officials have said they do not want the war between Israel and Hamas to expand and engulf the region. But Iran-backed groups have pledged to continue retaliating against Israel and its closest ally, the United States, for what they see as an unjust war in Gaza, and the United States has pledged to continue to respond to any attack by these groups that put Americans in the Gaza area. the danger.

Members of the Iranian-backed Iraqi Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) paramilitary forces carry portraits of those killed the day before in US strikes in western Iraq, before their funeral procession in Baghdad, on January 4, 2024. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE /AFP/Getty

In addition to the approximately 900 American forces deployed in Syria, there are approximately 2,500 in Iraq. Thus, preventing any further escalation of the conflict in such a tense region with so many potential flashpoints will require a very delicate balance, both in words and actions.

Iran: The crisis in the Middle East

