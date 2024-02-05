UK Weather Live: Met Office issues snow warning for this week as heavy rain hits Scotland.





RELATED: Waves crash onto runway at Sumburgh Airport, Shetland, as winds of 85mph hit Britain.

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow in parts of England and Wales this week.

Winter showers will hit the area during the early hours of Thursday morning and last until early Friday.

Rain, sleet and increasingly heavy snow are expected to push north on Thursday, with accumulations of up to 2 cm in lower areas, 2 to 5 cm above 200 meters above ground and up to 10 to 20 cm above 400 meters, the Met Office said.

This warning affects the East Midlands, East England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber.

This happens because weather patterns bring in cold air from the north while mild air continues to flow in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.

Meanwhile, heavy rain of up to 170mm is set to hit Scotland today, with a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.

The National Weather Service said there was a low risk of flooding and damage to homes and businesses.

Key pointsView latest updates 1707156037Snow map: Where will winter showers hit the UK this week as temperatures drop to -10C?

There are currently three weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week.

Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 18:00

1707152817How to walk safely on icy roads

With the Met Office issuing an ice warning for Scotland on Tuesday, with more warnings likely to come as temperatures fall, NHS officials have advised people to waddle like penguins to avoid slipping and tripping.

Staff from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) were filmed waddling outside while demonstrating the best ways to avoid injuries in cold weather.

NHSGGC said adopting a penguin walk is a safer way to get around in cold weather, helping to maintain stability and minimize the risk of losing balance or slipping on ice.

Here are some tips to walk like a penguin, according to an NHS expert:

Bend slightly and keep your knees loose

Point your feet slightly outward.

Extend your arms to the sides.

Walking with flat feet, walking with short strides

Place your center of gravity on your feet.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 17:06

1707150741What weather warnings are issued this week?

There are currently three weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week.

Rain: Until 9 p.m. Monday. Regions of influence in Scotland: Central, Tayside & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Strathclyde

Ice: Midnight to 9am Tuesday, Scotland Areas of influence: Highlands and Eilean Shea, Orkney and Shetland.

Snow: 3 a.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. Friday. Areas affected: East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire & Humber

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 16:32

1707148997Ahead of a windy Monday evening

Temperatures remain mild across the UK this evening, but strong winds are expected to blow in the north, the Met Office said.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 16:03

Experts explain the extreme weather as Britain prepares for its stormiest winter on record.

The furthest the group has gotten on the list since storm naming was introduced in 2015 is Storm Katie, number 11, which impacted the UK in March 2016.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 15:27

1707143621Snow map: Winter showers are expected in the UK this week as temperatures drop to -10 degrees Celsius.

There are currently three weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week.

Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 14:33

1707141622Scotland temperature plummets to -10C

The Met Office said there are currently three weather warnings in place, but warnings are likely to be issued and revised throughout the week, with ice warnings likely in place for some areas.

Temperatures could drop as low as 10C in rural Scotland on Wednesday night, but it will be less cold further south.

(EPA)

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 14:00

1707139822Arctic explosion in the north next week

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 13:30

1707138022What does the Korea Meteorological Administration say about snow this week?

Signals of winter danger have increased this week, the Met Office said.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “There will be some rain early this week, heavy at times and gradually settling south, but signals of the risk of winter are increasing throughout the week as cold air moves over the UK from the north. .

Starting Thursday, the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful as milder air attempts to move in from the south again, bumping into cold air and increasing the likelihood of snow accumulating on the leading edge.

There are still many details to be worked out, but the initial risk of snow looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday.

1 to 2 cm is possible at lower elevations, and 10 to 20 cm is possible at the highest ground level within the warning area. This snow will gradually change to sleet, and rain is likely to fall starting from the southern regions.

(PA wire)

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 13:00

1707136130What is the weather like on Monday afternoon?

Mariam Zakir-Hussein 5 February 2024 12:28

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/weather/uk-weather-warnings-met-office-snow-forecast-b2490514.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos