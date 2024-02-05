What you need to know about the latest US and British strikes in the Middle East





The United States and Britain have struck Iran-backed armed groups in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, while Israel continues its offensive against Hamas in Gaza.

Here's what you need to know about what's happening in the region right now and why:

US attacks on Iranian-backed groups

The United States struck Iranian-backed armed groups in Iraq and Syria on Friday in retaliation for the killing of three American soldiers at a US base on the Syria-Jordan border. At the same time, Washington has emphasized that it does not want to turn the conflict with Iran into an outright war.

WATCH: What the US hopes to achieve with airstrikes against Iran-backed militias

So far, the militias have not fought back, indicating that they do not want all-out war with the United States either.

Why the United States is in the region

American troops maintain a presence in the area to fight the Islamic State group. They returned to Iraq in 2014 after extremists overran much of the country's north and launched a genocidal campaign against the Yazidis, a religious minority. U.S. forces also have a presence in Syria, where they are working with Kurdish-led fighters to keep pressure on ISIS, as well as in Jordan, a longtime Western ally. The United States dispatched additional warships to the region after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 and the start of the Gaza war, to deter Iran and its clients from further escalation.

Strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen following Red Sea attacks

Separately, American and British forces have repeatedly struck Houthi rebels in Yemen, also supported by Iran. This was in response to the Houthis' persistent missile and drone attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, one of the world's most important shipping lanes.

WATCH: How Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea are disrupting global trade

The Houthis say their attacks are aimed at pressuring Israel to cease its campaign in the Gaza Strip. The United States and Britain say their goal is to protect free navigation and trade in the Red Sea, which has already seen a sharp drop in cargo traffic following the attacks.

The war in Gaza is at the heart of it all

All these events are linked to the war in Gaza, which began with Hamas in October 2011. 7 raid in southern Israel. Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped around 250 that day. Israel responded with an air and ground campaign that has so far killed more than 27,000 Palestinians.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt are trying to negotiate a ceasefire to free the remaining hostages and provide relief to the Palestinian people, most of whom are displaced from their homes. More than 100 captives were freed during a week-long truce in November in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

How the war could affect the region in the long term

The war between Israel and Hamas is reverberating throughout the Middle East. The United States and Israel, on the one hand, and Iran and its militant allies, on the other, each view the other as a response to the other's aggression and as a deterrent. Israel views Iran as its greatest threat, while Iran views its alliance of militant groups as a way to pressure Israel and deter an attack from Israel or the United States.

WATCH: World leaders concerned about escalating Middle East war after attacks in Lebanon and Iraq

Neither side appears to want a broader war, but a miscalculation could send the region into a spiral toward a broader war. The danger could be greatest on the Israeli-Lebanese border, where Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group have engaged in low-intensity fighting since the start of the Gaza war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/what-to-know-about-the-latest-u-s-and-british-strikes-in-the-middle-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos