The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for a WALL OF SNOW forecast for 250 miles.





Snow is set to travel to the UK as the Met Office warns of disruption as temperatures are set to plummet.

The Met Office said cold air from the north will drop temperatures in many areas this week, raising the likelihood of winter hazards and warnings of snow being issued for some areas.

A yellow warning for snow has been issued from the Scottish Borders to Hereford. The warning comes into effect at 3am on Thursday and is expected to last until Friday morning.

A yellow warning for rain and ice is also in place for the Scottish Highlands on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow is expected on Thursday.

WXCharts

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “There will be some light rain at times early this week before gradually settling south, but there are increasing signs of winter risk throughout the week as cold air moves in from the north.” Over England.

“From Thursday onwards the snow risk becomes potentially more impactful as milder air attempts to move in from the south again and bumps into cold air, increasing the likelihood of snow accumulating on the leading edge.

“There are still many details to work out, but the initial risk of snow looks highest over northern England and Wales from Thursday, with 1-2cm possible at lower levels and 10-20cm possible at the highest ground within the warning area.

“This snow will gradually change to sleet and rain is likely to fall from the south later.”

latest developments

A yellow weather warning has been issued for northern England and the Midlands.

Meteorological Administration

The Met Office warned that weather warnings are expected to be revised or issued as the week progresses.

The spokesperson added: “There is still uncertainty about the location of the weather front and the exact location of the snow from Thursday, but the trend is for further wintry showers to spread further south.”

The current weather warning shows a yellow warning for ice across much of northernmost Scotland, including Caithness, Orkneys and Shetland Islands.

Currently, an ice warning is in effect until 4 a.m. tomorrow.

Snow may fall in rural areas later this week.

dad

There were also warnings of potential travel disruptions as a 'wall of snow' was set to hit central and northern England.

Forecasters said power outages and rural communities are unlikely to be cut off in the included areas. Rail and air travel is also likely to be delayed or canceled, it added.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the start of next week, the Korea Meteorological Administration said: [it will be] It will be cold overall and showers will tend to be concentrated in the Northeast, while areas further south could see some rain and the start of a period of near-average temperatures before cold air reaches here until early next week.

“[It will be] It will be windy at times, especially in some eastern areas where wind chills are expected to be particularly high. temperature [are] “It ranges from somewhat mild in the south at first to cold, possibly very cold, in the north.”

