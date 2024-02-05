Angry Chinese take to US embassy social media account to speak out about plummeting stock market





Tens of thousands of people in China are gathering in an unusual location to express their outrage over the continued collapse of the country's stock market.

They posted comments on a Chinese-language social media account of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, expressing anger and frustration over the market rout.

Mainland Chinese markets collapsed again on Monday after their worst week in years. More than 1,800 stocks listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets, representing a third of all stocks listed in China, fell more than 10%.

An embassy post on Weibo on Friday about protecting wild giraffes in Africa attracted more than 160,000 comments, many of which had nothing to do with animal protection.

US government please help Chinese stock investors, one user wrote in a repost of the article.

Many posts later appeared to have been deleted by censors. Chinese authorities have recently stepped up their censorship of criticism about the slowing economy and market chaos.

CNN has contacted the US Embassy for comment.

On Monday, the Shanghai Composite Index fell for a sixth straight session, down 1% and hitting a four-year low. Last week, the index fell 6.2%, its biggest weekly loss since October 2018.

The Shenzhen Component Index swung wildly between gains and losses during the trading day, before ending 1.1% lower. The index slipped 8.1% last week.

Netizens likely chose the US embassy's Weibo page to protest because other media outlets were shut down. For example, Chinese market regulators have disabled comment sections on their own social media accounts.

Since late last year, some of China's most prominent analysts have been subject to restrictions on social media that appear designed to reduce their ability to comment on the country's economic problems.

Jokes, sarcasm

To circumvent censorship, some social media users resorted to euphemisms and jokes this weekend.

The story continues

Arise! All giraffes who refuse to be slaves, said one user in a new publication of the American Embassy's History of Animals. The phrase is inspired by the first line of the Chinese national anthem: Rise up! All those who refuse to be slaves!

The entire giraffe community is filled with optimism, another user said, mocking an article published Friday by the state-owned People's Daily newspaper about a visit by a German communist politician, under the headline The entire country is filled with optimism.

Monday's market losses suggest investors remain unconvinced by Chinese regulators' repeated commitments to boost confidence. On Sunday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission once again pledged to prevent abnormal fluctuations in the stock market. But he gave no details on how he would proceed.

Despite attempts by national authorities to stabilize the market, investor confidence remains fragile, reflecting deep concerns about the reliability of government policies and the regulatory framework, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Additionally, uncertainty surrounding Chinese markets and trade relations is compounded by the possibility of increased tariffs on China, as proposed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, he said. added.

In an extraordinary message, a listed company appears to suggest Chinese investors take a break from the stock market, if only for a few days, during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday.

Life is not just about the stock market, but also about parents, spouses, children and friends. [We] recommend investors to temporarily leave the stock market, abandon obsessions, change their mood and welcome the new year in a relaxed and peaceful mood, Hangzhou Yitong New Materials said in a comment posted in response to a question investors in an online message. forum organized by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The Shenzhen-listed company, which makes metal products, has lost 42% of its stock value since the start of this year.

In total, about $6.1 trillion in market value has been wiped from Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets since their recent highs in February 2021, according to a CNN calculation based on data from the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

A record slowdown in its dominant real estate market, high youth unemployment, deflation and a rapid decline in the birth rate are just some of the problems plaguing the world's second-largest economy.

This article has been updated with new information.

CNN's Martha Zhou contributed reporting.

