Attack on Syrian US base kills Kurdish fighters as regional tension simmers | Conflict News





The strikes continue a series of tit-for-tat attacks as Israel's war in Gaza threatens to intensify in the region.

A drone strike on a US base in eastern Syria overnight killed several fighters from the Kurdish-led forces.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said on Monday that seven fighters had been killed and at least 18 others injured.

This attack follows US strikes against targets in Iraq and Syria this weekend. Iran-aligned armed groups said they also struck U.S. bases in Syria and western and northern Iraq as a low-intensity war with Washington simmered.

The attack marks the first response by Iranian militias against US bases after US airstrikes against militia positions in various areas within the areas they control, the observatory said of Monday's incident.

The SOHR added that since October 19, 108 attacks have been carried out against US-led Joint Task Force bases across Syria. The US-led coalition was created in 2014 to fight ISIL (ISIS).

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced a different toll, saying: Six of our fighters were killed due to a one-way drone terrorist attack, targeting a training academy in the Al Omar oil field.

A British Royal Air Force weapons technician prepares the RAF Typhoon FRG4 aircraft for strikes against Houthi targets [UK MOD/Handout via Reuters]

The growing series of strikes illustrates the growing threat that Israeli bombing of Gaza risks causing regional escalation across the Middle East.

That danger increased significantly late last month when a drone struck a U.S. base in Jordan, killing three soldiers and injuring more than 40. Washington blamed the attack on Iranian-backed forces and said promised retaliation, which took place this weekend.

The American army struck groups supported by Tehran in Iraq and Syria on Friday and Saturday. US and British forces launched attacks on 36 Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday.

The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces carried out a self-defense strike against a Houthi land-attack cruise missile and subsequently hit four anti-ship cruise missiles, all of which were prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea.

February 4 Summary of additional USCENTCOM self-defense strikes in Yemen

On February 4, around 5:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command forces conducted a self-defense strike against a Houthi land-attack cruise missile.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., US forces struck pic.twitter.com/ScZWEajJe2

US Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 5, 2024

Washington sought to confirm that it hoped not to worsen the regional risk. The Pentagon has insisted it does not want war with Iran.

However, officials say further military actions are planned.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on national television Sunday that Friday's strikes were the beginning, not the end, of our response, and that there will be further action, some visible, others perhaps invisible.

I would not describe this as an open-ended military campaign, he added. But when asked whether Washington would rule out the possibility of directly striking Iran, Sullivan replied: “It would not be wise for me to talk about what is in favor or ruled out.”

In response, Iran said Monday it would not hesitate to respond if the United States directly attacked its territory.

Iran has shown that it has always responded decisively to any threat to its security, territorial integrity and sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

He added that Tehran would not hesitate to use its capabilities to respond to any attack, but reiterated that it did not seek to escalate tensions and crises in the region.

Until now, Iran has avoided any direct role in the Gaza conflict and its spillovers, despite its affiliation with groups at odds with the United States.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who have been attacking ships in the Red Sea for several months, in solidarity, they say, with Palestinians in Gaza, said on Sunday that US and British strikes would not defeat them.

These attacks will not dissuade us from our stance of support for the unwavering Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on social media. The strikes will not go unanswered and punished, he added.

