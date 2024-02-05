



As prime minister, David Cameron made deep cuts to defense spending, while optimistically declaring that Britain “must be ambitious for our country for decades to come”.

He justified the scrapping of warships and jets, as well as thousands of soldiers, sailors and aviators, as a necessary measure to tackle the financial “black hole” left by the previous Labor government.

But 14 years later, the military is still facing a funding crisis. The military is much smaller and has less capacity to absorb shocks and respond to crises.

At the same time, the threat has grown exponentially as Russia goes to war in Europe, conflict breaks out again in the Middle East, and China becomes increasingly active and capable.

It would be interesting to know what the current Foreign Secretary, Lord Cameron, thinks as he tries to respond to these global “fires” with the same forces he axed.

In fact, the only thing that has remained unabated since his 2010 defense review has been Britain's “global ambitions”, but it is becoming clear that even these ambitions may have to be adjusted unless the decline in military strength and readiness for war is restored. .

This uncomfortable reality was revealed in a damning report by a parliamentary committee released on Sunday.

Summarizing Britain's “combat readiness” as “the ability to deploy and sustain forces capable of fighting at high intensity across multiple domains for extended periods of time”, the Defense Select Committee found this “questionable”. .”

MPs then described the army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force as being overused, undermanned and lacking essential equipment, such as the ability to defend against incoming ballistic missiles. They can't even recruit enough service people to make up for the numbers that are retiring.

“Either the Department of Defense must receive full funding to remain combat-ready while participating in operations, or the government must reduce the operational burden on the military,” the report warned.

Image: British Jackal 2 reconnaissance vehicle on training in Estonia. Photo: MOD

But it has always been a matter of choice. This is why the defense is so confusing.

Although Prime Minister Cameron's cuts in 2010 were among the most damaging, as successive governments since the end of the Cold War have reduced the military below what many observers consider a credible minimum level for the public. We have chosen to continue to reduce our military capabilities. size of the army.

Reaping what was naively called the “peace dividend” from the collapse of the Soviet Union, politicians won public favor by diverting resources to health, education, and economic growth.

At the same time, the cost of operating and equipping the military has soared.

‘The world before war’

This is a very complex challenge, but it involves loss of economies of scale. This makes everything from armored vehicles to submarines more expensive. This is because the government wants to purchase fewer vehicles but still invest in sovereign development. ability.

As the threat from fellow enemies increased, it became clear that peace, if it ever existed, no longer had any dividends.

But the spending priorities of those in power have not shifted back to the mindset of the post-World War II generation, which fully understood the implications of existential risk.

The new Secretary of Defense, Grant Shapps, declared in a recent speech that we live in a “pre-war world”.

But he subsequently failed to announce any kind of shift toward pre-war thinking. By definition, this must include not only the professional military, but also the wider public and industry.

Outgoing Army Commander Gen. Patrick Sanders reminded us of what it means to fight for our nation's survival in a speech that was not allowed to be recorded or broadcast by TV cameras. That means everyone has to be ready to play. their part.

Image: Photo: PA

sustained military power

But ultimately, this is still about choice, at least for now.

Does the public want Britain to maintain its traditional status as a power with nuclear weapons and a military capable of fighting on land, sea, air, cyberspace, information space and physical space?

Does it still matter to taxpayers that the UK has the strongest European military in NATO, rivaling France, one of only five permanent seats on the UN Security Council and a desire to uphold international rules, rights and norms? ?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then voters should demand that politicians reset national defense priorities.

This doesn't just mean more money, weapons, or manpower; it also means reminding the public that they must support and be part of a resilient nation that can reliably deter or defend against threats.

On the other hand, if the answer is no, then Britain should stop trying to talk tough without having the means to back up its words with strong, sustained military force.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-defence-if-the-public-wants-the-uk-to-remain-powerful-voters-should-demand-the-nation-can-credibly-defend-itself-against-threats-13064465

