US-backed Kurdish fighters killed in drone strike on US base in Syria | Syria





At least six US-backed Kurdish fighters were killed in a drone strike on a US base in eastern Syria claimed by an Iran-backed militia and which was the target of US airstrikes on Friday.

These deaths are the latest indicator of how the conflict is expanding in the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza, with increasingly less predictable consequences for regional stability.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which fought Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria, said six of its fighters were killed in an attack on their commando academy on a US base at the al-Omar oil field in eastern Syria in Deir. Ez-Zor province.

Eighteen others were injured. A UK-based monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, put the death toll at seven.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which was among the targets of a US-led attack last week in retaliation for the killing of three US soldiers in a drone strike on an American base in Jordan. The group is a loose alliance of pro-Iranian fighters opposed to the US presence in Syria and Iraq.

Al-Omar is the largest base in Syria of a US-led coalition, including the SDF, created in 2014 to fight IS after the Sunni jihadists seized swaths of Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Operating under the banner of Operation Inherent Resolve, about 2,500 U.S. troops remain deployed in Iraq and about 900 in Syria, where Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, still does not control large swaths of the country. country since the civil war that broke out. started in 2011.

The SDF is the de facto army of the Kurdish administration that controls a region in northeastern Syria it calls Rojava.

They said in a statement: Six of our fighters were killed in a terrorist attack by a suicide plane coming from areas controlled by the mercenaries of the Syrian regime, targeting a training academy in the al-Omar field in east of Deir ez-Zor.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said over the weekend that attacks on Iranian-backed militias, including the IRI and Tehran's Revolutionary Guards, represented the launch of an attack several levels aimed at weakening their ability to strike American military personnel after the January 27 attacks. attack on the Jordan base.

Friday's strikes hit more than 85 targets, although the damage was likely reduced by a week's warning of impending U.S. strikes.

Retired Col. Joe Buccino, a former U.S. military spokesman, said this weekend that he believed the U.S. attacks were unlikely to be effective. These Shiite groups that we hit in Iraq and Syria will be able to resupply the rockets, drones and structures that we hit in the next few weeks, so it won't do any good.

The Biden administration, President Biden, is very risk averse and believes that if we undertake a real strike, if we actually cause Iran pain, it will result in a larger war.

He said the political effect of the strikes was likely to increase demands for American troops to leave Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said at his weekly news conference on Monday that Tehran was not seeking escalation. He said that US attacks on other countries constitute a violation of the national sovereignty of Syria, Iraq and Yemen and constitute a clumsy attempt to divert the public's mind from the focal point of the Palestinian crisis towards other directions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Monday at the start of a tour of the Middle East. He will also travel to Egypt, Qatar, Israel and the West Bank to try to reach a deal to free the more than 130 hostages held in Gaza.

Their possible release by Hamas in exchange for a humanitarian pause is among the issues discussed during negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt and with the support of the United States. Officials have noted some progress, but say gaps remain.

US forces announced Sunday that they had destroyed four anti-ship cruise missiles that Houthi fighters were preparing to launch. Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Sanaa-based Houthi administration, said the group did not fire on commercial ships in general, but only on Israeli ships or on U.S. naval forces protecting the ships. Israelis.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs that Saturday's joint US-UK strikes against Houthi positions had achieved their objectives. He said attacks on British ships were now more sporadic and less sophisticated, and described the Houthis as opportunistic pirates who had no interest in supporting Gaza.

The Western-backed Aden-based government underwent a reshuffle in which Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak, a hardline opponent of the Houthis, was named prime minister. Close to Saudi Arabia, he wants the EU to help the Yemeni government by strengthening its military forces and declaring the Houthis a terrorist group.

The Houthis also said Italy would become a target if it took part in attacks on Yemen after Rome said on Friday it would provide the admiral commanding an EU naval mission in the Red Sea to which it participated in protecting ships from militia attacks.

The mandate of the mission, which will launch in mid-February, will be to protect commercial shipping and intercept attacks, but not to participate in strikes against the Houthis, according to the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

