Map: Where will snow fall in the UK this week as temperatures drop to -10 degrees Celsius?

The Met Office is expecting snow to fall in parts of the UK this week, with temperatures dropping to minus 10 degrees Celsius and wintry showers forecast.

There are currently three weather warnings in place as heavy rain, snow and ice are all expected to fall across the country this week.

Up to 20cm of snow could accumulate in higher elevations on Thursday as cold air pushes north.

Snow is expected to fall in parts of the UK on Thursday.

(PA wire)

A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for the East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber from 3am on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

Forecasters said snowfall throughout the day could cause some disruption, including power outages and travel delays.

Rain, sleet and increasingly heavy snow are expected to push north on Thursday, with accumulations of up to 2 cm in lower areas, 2 to 5 cm above 200 meters above ground and up to 10 to 20 cm above 400 meters, the Met Office said.

A rain warning has been issued for Monday 5 February.

(Korea Meteorological Administration)

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an ice warning for Tuesday 6 February.

(Meteorological Administration)

This comes as ice warnings were issued for parts of Scotland on Tuesday. Winter showers are expected in the early morning hours, bringing a risk of ice on untreated surfaces and light snowfall in places, the Met Office said. .

Temperatures could drop as low as 10C in rural Scotland on Wednesday night.

The warning is in place from midnight until 9am on Tuesday and will affect the Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: Early this week some rain will be heavy at times and gradually settle south, but signs of winter risk are increasing as we move through the week as cold air moves in from the north. uk.

Snow is forecast for Thursday, February 8th.

(Meteorological Administration)

Starting Thursday, the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful as milder air attempts to move in from the south again, bumping into cold air and increasing the likelihood of snow accumulating on the leading edge.

On Monday, a yellow weather warning will remain in place for parts of Scotland until 9pm, with between 120 and 170 mm of rain possible in the wettest areas.

The National Weather Service said there was a low risk of flooding and damage to homes and businesses.

UK 5 day weather forecast

Tonight:

The rain will move south through Scotland, affecting Northern Ireland and northern England. Cloudy and windy, but mild and drizzly to the south. Clearer due to winter showers and ice patches to the north.

tuesday:

Heavy rain continues south across England and Wales. It is generally dry, but windy from the southeast. Across Scotland and Northern Ireland, the weather will turn brighter and colder, with wintry showers possible.

Outlook for Wednesday through Friday:

All in all, okay, but a little colder on Wednesday with an early frost. There is frequent rain in the far south and winter showers in the north. Thursday and Friday will see rain with some snow moving north across much of the region.

