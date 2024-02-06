US strikes in Middle East won't change Biden's re-election fortunes | Israel's war against Gaza





The United States on Friday carried out a series of strikes on sites in Syria and Iraq that it said belonged to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated militias. These air raids come in retaliation for the January 28 attack perpetrated by the armed group Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) against a military base in Jordan, which killed three American soldiers and injured more than 40 others.

In a statement released the same day, US President Joe Biden said the response would not stop at IRGC targets. US and British forces bombed Houthi bases in Yemen on Saturday, in an apparent continuation of efforts to degrade their ability to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea. Other attacks could also take place in the coming days, but it is clear that the United States is refraining from directly striking Iran, which it accuses of supplying weapons to the IRI.

A military response was politically inevitable for the Biden administration. As is normally the case in an election year, any serious national development or international incident involving the interests or prestige of the United States becomes a defining moment for the administration in power, whether Republican or Democratic. .

This measured retaliation reflects the fact that the US president has many reasons to be concerned in terms of domestic perceptions and attitudes of the voters he seeks to influence in his favor, as well as dramatic shifts in his electorate. own party.

Pressure from Trump

Since October 7, the Israeli government has sought to present the Hamas attack as an act of Iranian aggression. After the January 28 attack in Jordan, some Republican members of Congress echoed this position.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham minced no words in calling for a direct US strike against Iran itself. Fellow Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and John Cornyn of Texas supported his call.

Former President Donald Trump, who is likely the Republican nominee in November's presidential election, has taken a rather isolationist stance and insisted that the attack in Jordan would not have happened if he had been the controls.

Establishment Republicans like Graham, Cornyn and Cotton may no longer reflect the general mood of the base that now constitutes Trump's strong base and is trying to change the party's foreign policy stance. Indeed, supporters of Make America Great Again are loath to extend America's entanglement abroad and prefer to see financial resources used domestically, for example to strengthen the southern border and stop the influx of migrants and asylum seekers. 'asylum.

But it’s not just the core of Trump’s base that is taking this anti-escalation stance. Given that the vast majority of Americans (about 84%) fear their country will be drawn into war, according to a recent poll, Trump's isolationist rhetoric has broad appeal.

Congressional Democrats, perhaps sensing growing pressure, responded to the attack in Jordan by calling for a strong but proportionate response, a euphemism for a measured strike against pro-Iranian militia targets, but without directly hitting Iran. Such positions have been expressed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Senators Ben Cardin of Maryland and Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

Indeed, the Biden administration's response to the attack in Jordan virtually marked the midpoint between Republicans' hawkish calls to strike Iran directly and Democrats' calls for a limited response. According to the Pentagon, its strikes included the command and control centers of Iran's IRGC and its affiliated militias in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, as well as their drone and intelligence capabilities.

Impact on Biden's re-election campaign

American foreign policy decisions and actions rarely impact the outcome of presidential elections, much less congressional elections. This time around, however, Biden's choices could make or break his re-election chances.

In his government's response to the attack on Jordan, he had to reconcile his stated disinterest in the widening conflict in the Middle East with the need to respond to an act of aggression against American troops in the region. But the response he ordered was nonetheless an escalation of tensions that could lead to the feared widening of the conflict.

Biden decided on this response, likely with his re-election campaign strategy in mind. Knowing he is unlikely to be able to persuade many die-hard Republicans to shift their votes from presumptive nominee Trump to him, Biden is seeking support from most independents and some moderate Republicans in November. Reports following the New Hampshire primary indicate that Biden may be able to count on segments of these two groups to support his campaign.

Generally supportive of moderate U.S. foreign policy positions that protect American interests and prestige, many independents and moderate Republicans will likely approve of Biden's response to the Jordan attack.

Even if he gains their support, Biden risks losing that of others. In fact, perhaps the most important problem for him lies in his own Democratic Party, where sentiment is slowly but perceptibly shifting away from traditional support for military action abroad and for Israel.

Young voters in general, who played a crucial role in Biden's 2020 victory, and younger Democrats have become embittered by the president's policy choices, particularly those related to Israel and the Middle East. They accuse him of hypocrisy because of his contradictory positions on the Russian war against Ukraine and the Israeli war on Gaza.

Above all, the president's fortunes could depend on whether Muslim and Arab Americans vote for him in November. Currently, the support of both communities is in doubt as Biden continues to ignore their calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and does nothing to stop the Israeli massacre, in which more than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed .

While his retaliation for the attack on Jordan may be the right geopolitical move that U.S. foreign policy demands, it is unlikely to restore him to the support of young Democrats and Muslim and Arab Americans.

What Biden must do to win their support is disassociate himself and his administration from Israel's genocidal war, its system of apartheid and its occupation of Palestinian lands. Indeed, his re-election remains uncertain without a new, morally defensible direction for American foreign policy in the Middle East.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2024/2/5/us-strikes-in-the-middle-east-will-not-change-bidens-re-election-fortunes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos