investors mull interest rate outlook





The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped for the second day in a row as investors mulled interest rate developments and the idea that cuts could come later than expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose more than 13 basis points to 4.168%. The 2-year Treasury yield jumped nearly 11 basis points to 4.478%.

Yields and prices have an inverse relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

New data released Monday showed the U.S. services sector grew faster than expected in January and grew for the 13th consecutive month. These results contributed to the increase in yields.

Investors also pondered the future of interest rates, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating that the central bank would be cautious about lowering interest rates and that the pace of rate cuts would likely be slower than markets expect.

Many investors hoped the Fed would cut rates sooner rather than later as concerns about the impact of high rates on the economy persisted.

However, traders have become more cautious about the prospect of rate cuts in recent days after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged for the fourth time in a row and indicated that rate cuts were unlikely to begin. in March.

As of Monday afternoon, the probability of a rate cut in March fell to 16.5%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

