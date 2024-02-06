



Children are being betrayed by Britain's failure to give them a healthy start to life, academics have said.

Experts say the health of children under five is worsening direly in the UK, with rates of obesity and tooth decay soaring.

Progress on children's health has stalled in recent years, according to a report from the Academy for Medical Sciences.

Key concerns outlined in the report include:

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health said the document provided alarming evidence that Britain was failing too many children.

Report co-chair Professor Helen Minnis, from the University of Glasgow, said: Child deaths are on the rise, infant survival rates lag comparable countries and preventable physical and mental health problems plague our young citizens. It's happening.

Science is clear that we are betraying our children. Unless the health of infants and young children is urgently prioritized, we condemn many of them to lives of poor health and loss of potential. Now is the time to act.

Co-chair Sir Andrew Pollard, University of Oxford, said: There are huge challenges facing the NHS today as the aging population places increasing pressure on health and social care.

Even more disconcerting is the evidence cited in the Academy of Medicine report that our children's health is deteriorating direly, making the outlook for their future even more bleak.

There is clear evidence in the report that addressing childhood health conditions, addressing inequalities and providing social support in early childhood can transform the future of health and prosperity.

Commenting on the report, Dr Mike McKean, vice-president for health policy at the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: This report provides alarming evidence that England is failing too many children.

We are leading a child health crisis that requires urgent action. As pediatricians, we see the devastating consequences of these systemic failures every day.

Without innovative interventions in children's health, we will create a poorer future for generations.

Claire OMeara from UNICEF UK said: “The government must act on this evidence now to reverse the already worrying decline in children’s health outcomes.

A government spokesperson said: We have taken important steps to improve children's health now and over the long term. This includes dramatically reducing sugar in children's foods, investing more than $600 million to improve the quality of sport for children, and promoting healthy diets for low-income families through initiatives such as Healthy Start.

It has also invested an extra $2.3 billion a year in mental health services, the number of children seen by NHS dentists increased by 14% last year, took steps to reduce vaping among young people and introduced the first smoke-free generation.

Reducing waiting lists is one of the government's top five priorities. Despite continued pressure on the NHS, we have reduced overall waiting lists and the number of individual patients waiting for treatment compared to the previous month.

