As Conservatives Hesitant, U.S. Border Patrol Union Backs Senate Immigration Deal

WASHINGTON While congressional conservatives lambasted the new bipartisan border deal for not going far enough, the legislation won a key supporter Monday: the union that represents U.S. Border Patrol agents.

The National Border Patrol Council, which represents more than 18,000 agents, said the bill would eliminate illegal border crossings nationwide and allow our agents to resume detecting and apprehending those who want to cross illegally our border and escape their arrest.

It's a significant statement of support from a group that supported former President Donald Trump in 2020 and has repeatedly denounced President Joe Biden's handling of the border.

While not perfect, the Border Act of 2024 is a step in the right direction and is much better than the current status quo, Council Chairman Brandon Judd said in the release. That is why the National Border Patrol Council supports this bill and hopes for its rapid passage.

Last week, Judd attended a Republican panel discussion at the Capitol titled The Impact of Biden's Border Crisis and criticized the Biden administration for destabilizing our southwest border.

Less than 24 hours after its release, the Border Act of 2024 was demolished by Republicans, primarily in the House, who spoke out against the bill. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and his leadership team called the bill “a waste of time,” warning that it would be dead on arrival in the House if it passed the House. Senate.

Across the Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., praised Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, the lead GOP negotiator for the bill, and urged his colleagues to examine it carefully.

Still, several Republican senators have already said they would not support the legislation as is, and it is unclear whether it will pass the bill.

On Monday afternoon, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., held a procedural vote on a $118 billion supplemental national security bill, which includes border legislation as well as war funding in Ukraine and the Middle East and aid to Indo. -Pacific region. The Senate is expected to take a first procedural vote on the package on Wednesday.

In the statement released Monday, Judd said the bill would give U.S. Border Patrol agents powers codified in law, something we have not had in the past.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent who helped negotiate the border deal, called the Border Patrol unions' approval great news.

These men and women are on the front lines of the border crisis and know what needs to be done to fix our broken system,” she wrote on X.

