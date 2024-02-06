Prince Harry to return to UK urgently after Charles cancer diagnosis





The Duke of Sussex has spoken with King Charles III about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to meet him in the future, a source close to Prince Harry said.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday that the king had been diagnosed with cancer. They refused to reveal the type of cancer.

After the announcement, a source close to Harry said: The duke spoke with his father about his diagnosis. He plans to visit Britain in the future to meet Her Majesty.

It is not yet known whether the Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK with Prince Harry.

A source told Page Six that Prince Harry has received an update on his father's health after Prince Charles was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate, albeit a benign one. The source added that Harry will travel to Windsor Castle in the coming days to meet his father.

It is not yet known whether Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, will return to the UK with the prince. It is also unclear whether the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will return to the UK. The two have yet to make a public statement.

A statement from the palace reads: A separate concern was recently noted during a procedure for benign prostatic hyperplasia at King's Hospital. Subsequent diagnostic tests confirmed the form of cancer.

Her Majesty has begun her regular treatment schedule today, during which doctors have been advised to postpone public engagements.

The last time Harry returned to the UK was in September last year to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity he has supported for 15 years. However, the prince did not see King Charles. A palace source told MailOnline that the monarch had not had time to see her son in her diary.

Prince Harry, who last returned to Britain in September, did not take on an official role at the king's coronation.

Prince Harry was reportedly not invited to the royal family's annual summer gathering at Balmoral Castle earlier this year.

He has already given back the keys to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. It is unclear where he will stay when he returns to the property later this week.

When Prince Harry attended his father's coronation a few months ago in May, he left London within hours of the wedding.

He had no official role in the event and did not interact with Charles or William at the event.

The king and his son have had a broken relationship ever since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Prince Harry and William's relationship on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2018 deteriorated after Harry left office two years later.

In Harry's memoir, Spare, released in January last year, the 39-year-old claimed Charles had always been distant and had never gotten closer.

The royal family claimed the king was not good at expressing his emotions and that Prince Charles did not hug Harry when he told him his mother, Princess Diana, had died in a car crash.

How can he, who is not good at expressing his emotions on a regular basis, be able to show his emotions in a crisis situation? Harry wrote in his book:

Recent comments from both Prince Harry and the King suggest that the pair are looking to reform their relationship, but it appears that this has not taken any serious action.

Speaking to ITV's Tom Bradby to promote his memoir in January 2023, Harry said he wanted his father back alive.

I want my father back. I want to bring my brother back, said Harry.

King Charles, who ascended the throne a few months ago, mentioned his love for Harry and Meghan in his first speech as monarch.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond suggested the pair could reunite following the King's cancer diagnosis.

She told Sky News: Harry returns. I mean, maybe it's a blessing in disguise. Maybe finally, finally, his father's illness will bring about the reconciliation we've all been talking about forever.

