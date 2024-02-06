National Sick Pay Day Is ill-health hampering the UK economy? | economics





The first Monday in February appears to be the most common day for employees to call in sick. So the latest labor market health check by the UK's number crunchers couldn't have come at a better time.

The latest evidence suggests the UK has a much bigger problem with inactivity due to long-term illness than previously thought.

Latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show there are now 2.8 million people classified as not looking for work because of health problems, up from 2.6 million previously estimated, compared to 2.1 million before the Covid-19 pandemic. It was found to be a one-third increase compared to the previous one.

The ONS has rebalanced its view of what is happening to employment, unemployment and inactivity to take into account the fact that the size of the UK's population has been revised upwards. The tentative conclusion is that the labor market is bigger, sicker, and tighter than previous data suggested.

The ONS tried to be careful not to read too much into the new estimates, but found that while employment was 170,000 higher than thought, there were more people in the prime age group (16 to 64) who were not working or looking for work. , and long-term illness accounts for more than 30% of current inactivity.

Hannah Slaughter, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: Tackling the rising number of diseases is a huge social and economic challenge that will be faced throughout the 2020s and is critical to returning UK employment to pre-pandemic levels or beyond. It will be reversed.

The ONS' view on short-term developments has also changed recently. The unemployment rate for the three months to November last year is estimated to be 3.9%, which is lower than the previous estimate of 4.2%.

The Bank of England is closely monitoring the labor market for signs of easing wage pressures. Analysts said the ONS' new estimates could make the Threadneedle Streets monetary policy committee more cautious about interest rate cuts.

New figures show the labor market is tighter than previously thought. Moreover, Investec's Philip Shaw said there was no recent evidence that the situation had eased.

James Moberly of Goldman Sachs said: The decline in unemployment suggests that progress in rebalancing the labor market may have stalled, which has somewhat hawkish implications for the bank.

The reason the ONS has warned not to read too much into the new data is because it lacks a complete picture of the labor market after discontinuing the statistics, which had been a key indicator of progress in the Labor Force Survey, citing low response rates as a result. unreliable.

The LFS has been replaced by an series based on a variety of sources, including claimant counts and PAYE data. It will be until September before the ONS is ready to announce a replacement for the LFS.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macro, said the ONS still had little confidence in the quality of the figures and was only willing to say that unemployment may have fallen. He said recent evidence, including an increase in redundancy notices, showed unemployment was rising.

