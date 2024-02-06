US sends top Treasury officials to China to discuss economy





CNN New York —

A team of five US Treasury Department officials are heading to Beijing this week for a series of meetings on the economy with their Chinese counterparts, a Treasury official told CNN on Monday.

The senior officials' trip comes ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's planned return to China later in 2024.

The high-level U.S. delegation will be led by Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs.

U.S. officials plan to have frank conversations about China's trade tactics, a thorny topic that has united many in Washington and which former President Donald Trump has vowed to attack aggressively by imposing tariffs massive customs duties. Specifically, the Treasury delegation plans to increase China's reliance on non-market economic practices and industrial overcapacity, the official said.

In the past, Yellen has called out China for its unfair practices, including erecting barriers to prevent foreign companies from accessing the coveted market and taking enforcement action against U.S. companies.

Candid discussions are also planned on economic developments, including risks to the global economy and fiscal and central bank policies, according to the Treasury.

The visit marks the economic working group's first meeting in Beijing since it was launched last September following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens' visit to China.

The meetings come at a delicate time as China's financial markets are experiencing their most severe period of turmoil in years amid concerns over the country's economic slowdown. The Shanghai Composite index plunged 6% last week, its worst since October 2018, prompting countless social media users to post angry comments on the Weibo account of the Beijing-based US embassy. Last week, a Hong Kong court ordered the liquidation of Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer.

However, there is no indication that the latest meeting between the United States and China is a direct response to renewed concerns about China's economy and financial markets. This is the third such meeting of the economic working group, which was always supposed to meet regularly.

News of the visit to China had already been reported by the New York Times.

Yellen has made restoring ties between the United States and China a central part of her portfolio. In December, Yellen detailed her plans to strengthen relations between the world's two largest economies, including improving communications, pushing Beijing for more transparency, stepping up regulatory collaboration and tackling issues such as terrorist financing and the flow of fentanyl.

But for too long, American workers and businesses have not been able to compete on a level playing field with those in China, Yellen said in a speech at the 50th anniversary dinner of the Council of US-China affairs. The PRC deploys unfair economic practices, from non-market tools to barriers to entry for foreign businesses to coercive actions against U.S. businesses. These policies hurt American workers and businesses.

In an interview with 60 Minutes broadcast on Sunday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged the challenges facing the Chinese economy, particularly in the real estate market. However, Powell said these unrest may not have a huge direct impact on the United States.

As long as what happens in China doesn't result in significant disruptions to the economy or financial system, Powell said, the implications for the United States might be felt a bit, but they shouldn't be that great.

